Frontgrade Gaisler Technologies a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions, and DELTATEC,a very high-level design house specialized in advanced technologies are pleased to celebrate their successful collaboration in delivering high-performance computing solutions for space applications, with the GR712RC dual-core microprocessor at the heart of several flight-proven systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119011567/en/

The GR712RC, developed by Frontgrade Gaisler and based on the fault-tolerant LEON3FT architecture, has been integrated into multiple Data Handling System (DHS) units designed by DELTATEC. These include one Payload Data Handling Unit (PDHU) and two On-Board Computers (OBCs) currently operating aboard ESA's eSAIL mission, launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in September 2020.

Moreover, DELTATEC recently delivered the Flight Model of the Mass Memory Unit for ESA's Altius mission, demonstrating the versatility of the GR712RC microprocessor in multiple space applications. Other Frontgrade rad-hard components utilized in this platform are the 16Mb MRAM (UT8MR2M8), the 40Mb SRAM (UT8ER1M39M), the 16Mb SRAM (UT8R128K32) and the voltage supervisor (UT01VS50D).

"We are especially proud of how cost-efficient and versatile the GR712RC microprocessor is," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler.

"Its flexibility allowed DELTATEC to deploy it across a range of computer systems, from payload data handling to mass memory units. This adaptability not only streamlines development but also supports long-term mission reliability and scalability,"adds Eric Callut, Senior Project Manager at DELTATEC.

Frontgrade Gaisler and DELTATEC continue to enable efficient and resilient satellite systems for current and future space missions worldwide, through advanced microprocessor technology and system design.

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler, a Frontgrade company, is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company's processors are ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application due to their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance. Frontgrade Gaisler microprocessors can be found all over the solar system, from Mercury to Neptune.

About DELTATEC

Since its creation, DELTATEC has been committed to developing state-of-the-art electronic solutions that give its clients a decisive technological edge. As a design services company, DELTATEC adapts its role to each customer's specific needs from pure hardware, FPGA, or dedicated software development to the complete design and manufacturing management of integrated products. While maintaining design excellence and the highest product quality, DELTATEC accelerates development cycles and optimizes time-to-market for its clients.

Since 2005, space has become a strategic activity for DELTATEC. In the space segment, DELTATEC specializes, among others, in the design of read-out electronics for cameras used in Earth or scientific observation satellites, and in Data Handling Systems (DHSs) like mass memory units (MMUs), payload data handling units (PDHUs), and on-board computers (OBCs).

Renowned organizations such as ESA, CSL, OHB Luxspace, and Spacebel, among others, regularly entrust their projects to DELTATEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119011567/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries Contact

Susanne Folkesson, Frontgrade Gaisler Technologies

Communications Manager

susanne.folkesson@gaisler.com

+46 31 7758650