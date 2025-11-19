Patent protects the use of GLIX1 in cancers where cytidine deaminase (CDA) is not over-expressed representing more than 90% of all cancer types

Hemispherian AS, a biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class TET2-activating therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application titled "Deoxy-Cytidine or Uridine Derivatives for Use in Cancer Therapies" (U.S. Patent Application No. 18/602,969).

The patent covers the use of Hemispherian's lead clinical candidate, GLIX1, for the treatment of cancers in which cytidine deaminase (CDA) is not over-expressed beyond a defined threshold a characteristic found in over 90% of cancers

This allowance substantially strengthens GLIX1's intellectual property protection until 2040 with eligibility for up to five additional years. Corresponding applications are pending internationally.

"Receiving this Notice of Allowance is an important milestone and a major validation of GLIX1's potential," said Zeno Albisser, Chief Executive Officer of Hemispherian. "This patent protects the ability to explore GLIX1 across the vast majority of cancers together with our partner BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX). As we advance toward first-in-human studies in glioblastoma, this strengthened IP position enables us to accelerate parallel development strategies in additional tumor types."

GLIX1 is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule designed to modulate the DNA damage response by selectively activating TET2. The molecule has demonstrated potent anti-cancer activity in multiple preclinical models.

A Strengthened Global Patent Estate for GLIX1

The newly allowed U.S. patent expands the extensive international IP portfolio for GLIX1:

GLIX1 for the treatment of cancers of the central nervous system , including glioblastoma, is protected by issued patents in the U.S., Europe, and 13 additional countries. These patents extend to at least 2040 (with potential extension).

, including glioblastoma, is protected by issued patents in the U.S., Europe, and 13 additional countries. These patents extend to at least (with potential extension). GLIX1 in combination with PARP inhibitors for the treatment of homologous recombination (HR)-proficient cancers is protected under a pending international patent application. If granted, national-phase patents will provide protection through 2044, with possible extensions.

Advancing Toward First-in-Human Trials

Hemispherian's joint venture with BioLineRx is preparing to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of GLIX1 in glioblastoma in Q1 2026. In parallel, the joint venture continues to advance preclinical studies in additional solid tumor types enabled by this broadened IP protection.

About Hemispherian

Hemispherian AS is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class, small molecules cancer drugs. The company's lead candidate, GLIX1, is being advanced through a joint venture with BioLIneRx for the treatment of glioblastoma and a broad range of solid tumors. Hemispherian is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and operates global collaborations with leading academic institutions.

Learn more at www.hemispherian.com or on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119133483/en/

Contacts:

Zeno Albisser, CEO zeno@hemispherian.com