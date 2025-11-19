Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today announces the availability of its Radiator Thermostat W600, first unveiled at IFA 2025. Boasting smart features like convenient temperature control, automated climate regulation, and seamless interoperability across Matter ecosystems via Thread/Zigbee protocol, the W600 transforms traditional radiators into intelligent, energy-efficient heating systems that not only enhance comfort but also help reduce energy bills.

Designed for sustainable living, the Radiator Thermostat W600 delivers energy savings by minimizing heating in unoccupied areas. Instead of heating the whole home, users can schedule temperature adjustments for individual rooms, with up to 7 time periods per day, aligning with daily routines. Furthermore, these thermostatic radiator valves (TRV) can regulate indoor temperature based on environmental and behavioral triggers like room occupancy and geofencing, allowing for a heating system that adapts to real-time usage and occupant behavior. For example, they can preheat the living room as the user returns home from work and pause heating when the room is unoccupied late at night. Users can even pair the W600 thermostats with contact sensors so that the radiators pause heating when a window is left open, further cutting energy waste.

The W600 ensures optimal comfort with precise climate control, offering temperature adjustment in increments of ±0.5°C. Users can easily set temperatures for each room by grouping multiple radiators for synchronized control. And temperature adjustment can be managed easily via mobile apps, virtual assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant/Gemini, Siri), or paired Aqara devices like the Climate Sensor W100 and Panel Hub S1 Plus.* For enhanced comfort, the thermostat can be paired with an external Aqara temperature sensor, such as the Climate Sensor W100 or Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, to regulate heating based on a more accurate room temperature reading, as the built-in sensor can be affected by its proximity to the radiator. In addition, the W600 is ultra-quiet and operates below 30 dB, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep without disturbance.

Incorporating both Thread and Zigbee protocols, the Radiator Thermostat W600 offers flexible and future-proof connectivity. In its default Thread mode, the thermostat is natively compatible with Matter, allowing integration with major platforms like Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey, and SmartThings without requiring a proprietary hub. In the alternative Zigbee mode, it pairs with an Aqara Zigbee hub and unlocks advanced features within the Aqara Home app, including smart schedules, multi-device grouping, remote control with a paired Aqara device, and heating regulation based on a paired Aqara temperature sensor.

Compared to its predecessor, the W600 features broader compatibility with common European radiator valves, supporting M30*1.5mm thread connection and providing adapters for RA, RAV, RAVL, Caleffi, Giacomini, and M28*1.5mm valves. Its flippable LED display ensures clear visibility from any angle, allowing both horizontal and vertical installations. Built for durable use, the W600 offers up to 2 years of battery life with 2 AA batteries, doubling that of its predecessor.**

"With the Radiator Thermostat W600, Floor Heating Thermostat W500, and Climate Sensor W100, each supporting Thread/Zigbee dual protocol, Aqara has introduced a next-gen HVAC control lineup for the European market, seamlessly integrating with various heating systems and smart home platforms," said Cathy You, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Strategy at Aqara. "This flexibility empowers our customers to personalize and future-proof their smart heating systems, creating a more comfortable and energy-efficient home."

The Radiator Thermostat W600 is now available for purchase through Aqara's official website, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UK).

For more information on the new TRV, please visit the Aqara website.

* Remote control via a paired Panel Hub S1 Plus may not be available by the Thermostat Radiator W600 launch. ** Battery life may vary depending on the usage. The 2-year battery life is calculated based on the assumption of typical use: around 8 months of active operation per year under the Thread mode.

