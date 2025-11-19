Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Pacsun, a leading youth fashion retailer, has successfully deployed Manhattan Active Point of Sale (POS), a cloud-native in-store sales and service solution that empowers associates to merge digital convenience with personalised retailing.

Following a five-month project start to pilot phase, Pacsun rolled out Manhattan's POS solution across 300 plus stores in just eight weeks. Mobile checkout capabilities eased long in-store lines, while unified inventory management, powered by RFID integration, supported seamless fulfilment across Instagram, Amazon, TikTok and Pacsun's own channels. During peak holiday season, Pacsun achieved record breaking revenue and streamlined operations, with 40% of online orders being fulfilled via stores, optimising inventory proximity, labour capacity and shipping costs that reduced logistics expenses by 25%.

Stores are now critical drivers of retail differentiation, with industry research showing unified commerce strategies that capitalise on physical locations can increase customer lifetime value by 1.5x, boost average order value by 15%, and elevate loyalty by 70%. With Manhattan Active POS live across Pacsun's entire store footprint, associates now benefit from capabilities like intuitive workflows that streamline returns and endless aisle functionality that convert out-of-stocks into digital orders, allowing Pacsun's experiential stores to also serve as robust service and fulfilment hubs. This agility will turn post-return purchases into a revenue driver, with in-store upsells increasing during exchanges.

"Manhattan's POS is a game-changer," said Shirey Gao, Pacsun's chief digital and information officer. "Unified commerce means one transaction, one checkout, whether a customer buys online, returns in-store, or accesses inventory from any channel. Store associates adapted instantly, turning challenges like oversold items into opportunities. During peak demand time, real-time analytics helped us resolve unified orders 50% faster, safeguarding our customer relationships and securing our strongest holiday season yet."

Manhattan Active POS merges clienteling, mobile checkout, and omnichannel fulfilment into a single app. Part of the industry leading Manhattan Active Omni suite, it unifies catalogue, cart, and fulfilment data to empower associates as brand ambassadors.

"Pacsun's success underscores how stores thrive when unified with digital," said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, Professional Services. "Our POS solution isn't just a tool. It's a growth engine that turns every interaction into a loyalty-building moment, whether a customer starts their journey on TikTok or in a fitting room."

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading-edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

