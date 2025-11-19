OQ Technology Achieves Europe's First Direct-to-Mobile Emergency Broadcast Message from Space

A Landmark in Secure Public Safety Communications and European Spectrum Leadership

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OQ Technology, a pioneering European direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity provider with 60 MHz of high-priority MSS S-band spectrum, has achieved a major technological milestone using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to successfully deliver Europe's first direct-to-mobile emergency broadcast message from space - transmitted directly to standard smartphones without any hardware or software modifications.





This milestone makes OQ Technology the first European satellite operator to demonstrate a direct-to-mobile emergency broadcast message, positioning the company at the forefront of sovereign, secure, and resilient space-based communications for public safety and disaster response - all supported by 60 MHz of high-priority MSS S-band spectrum, upper C-band, and IMT band partnerships.

Demonstrating the Future of Space-Based Emergency Connectivity

The live demonstration in Luxembourg showcased how OQ's LEO satellite network can transmit an emergency broadcast message directly to unmodified smartphones - including both iPhone and Android devices - ensuring citizens remain connected even when terrestrial networks are down, congested, or disrupted by cyberattacks. This capability is vital for public warning systems, disaster recovery, and communications resilience across Europe and beyond, providing a reliable communication layer that remains operational when terrestrial networks are compromised.

"This achievement marks a turning point for Europe's sovereign space capabilities," said Omar Qaise, Founder and CEO of OQ Technology. "With our 60 MHz of high-priority MSS S-band spectrum and in-orbit infrastructure, OQ is building the foundation for a resilient and secure European direct-to-device service that connects people everywhere. With this milestone, we've proven that emergency broadcast messages can reach ordinary smartphones from space - anytime and anywhere."

Driving European Innovation and Standards-Based Leadership

As a European-headquartered satellite operator, OQ Technology is advancing 3GPP-compliant D2D connectivity, ensuring seamless integration between satellite and terrestrial mobile networks. The company has contributed to multiple 3GPP working groups shaping the Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standards that underpin global satellite-to-smartphone communication.

By aligning its technology roadmap with these standards, OQ ensures that its S-band D2D network can operate natively with existing smartphones and mobile chipsets - supporting global interoperability, low-cost scalability, and widespread adoption across public and private networks.

OQ's progress reinforces Europe's leadership in the emerging D2D ecosystem, combining regulated spectrum assets, LEO satellite infrastructure, and 3GPP-standardized technology to deliver secure, sovereign, and future-proof connectivity solutions.

Defining OQ Technology's Advantage

European Sovereignty : 100% European-led and headquartered in Luxembourg, backed by Luxembourg Space Agency, European Space Agency, European innovation Council, EU Cassini Accelerator, and the Luxembourg Government, advancing Europe's goal of sovereign, space-based communications.

: 100% European-led and headquartered in Luxembourg, backed by Luxembourg Space Agency, European Space Agency, European innovation Council, EU Cassini Accelerator, and the Luxembourg Government, advancing Europe's goal of sovereign, space-based communications. High-Priority S-Band Spectrum : Holder of 60 MHz of MSS S-band spectrum, enabling secure and interference-free satellite connectivity for mobile and emergency communications.

: Holder of 60 MHz of MSS S-band spectrum, enabling secure and interference-free satellite connectivity for mobile and emergency communications. Proven In-Orbit Capability : Demonstrated live, operational D2D service over OQ's own LEO satellite infrastructure, validating readiness for large-scale deployment.

: Demonstrated live, operational D2D service over OQ's own LEO satellite infrastructure, validating readiness for large-scale deployment. Public Safety Focus : Purpose-built to deliver D2D emergency broadcast messaging and connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable or disrupted.

: Purpose-built to deliver D2D emergency broadcast messaging and connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable or disrupted. Standards Leadership: Fully aligned with 3GPP NTN Releases 17 and 18, ensuring seamless interoperability with existing smartphones and mobile network operators worldwide.



Advancing Europe's Direct-to-Mobile Capabilities

Following this successful emergency broadcast messaging demonstration, OQ Technology will demonstrate direct-to-mobile voice services in the coming year, marking the next major milestone in its mission to expand European leadership in D2D connectivity.

"This next phase will demonstrate more cellular D2D services and capabilities such as text and voice directly from space to smartphones, further proving the versatility of our technology," said Omar Qaise, Founder and CEO of OQ Technology. "With our 60 MHz of high-priority MSS S-band spectrum and operational LEO satellites, we are building the foundation for a secure and sovereign European D2D network that connects people everywhere."

About OQ Technology

OQ Technology is a Luxembourg-based satellite operator pioneering 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) connectivity through its direct-to-device (D2D) global satellite network. The company is the first in Europe to operate a LEO constellation dedicated to D2D services, using its 60 MHz of high-priority MSS S-band spectrum to deliver secure, seamless, and standards-based connectivity to unmodified smartphones and IoT devices.

OQ Technology bridges the gap between terrestrial and space-based mobile networks, enabling real-time, 3GPP-compliant 5G NTN communications for governments, enterprises, and consumers worldwide.

