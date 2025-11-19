Heineken 0.0 partners with Playtomic to bring exclusive benefits to padel players across the globe

Heineken® 0.0 has entered a multi-year deal with Playtomic, expanding its sponsorships in padel across every level of the sport

Padel players will benefit from exclusive social moments designed by Heineken® 0.0 and Playtomic to elevate padel experiences around the world

The partnership kicks off in December featuring the launch of Open Matches by Heineken® 0.0 in Barcelona



AMSTERDAM, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® 0.0 has expanded its global presence in padel, announcing a partnership with Playtomic, the world's largest global racket-sports community set to launch with an interactive event in December.

Playtomic is the leading racket sports booking platform and provides Heineken® 0.0 with a direct connection to its millions of community members across 66 countries. Together, the brands will take a fresh approach to connecting players by curating bespoke experiences designed to reflect each brand's shared belief in quality socialising.

A core element of the partnership will be Open Matches by Heineken® 0.0, a fresh take on Playtomic's signature feature designed to broaden padel players' social networks by connecting players who have never met before and turning every padel game into a fresh experience. Heineken® will provide participants with elements of surprise on and off the court, as well as free Heineken® or Heineken® 0.0 to keep socialising after the game with new friends.

This feature will be introduced in December at the launch event in Barcelona, where Heineken® 0.0 and Playtomic will unveil a pop up padel court open to the public, at the Moll de Barcelona. With over half of padel players choosing the sport to meet new people, the event will celebrate the growing cultural presence of padel and its truly social nature.

Bram Westenbrink, Chief Commercial Officer, HEINEKEN, said:

"For Heineken® 0.0, this partnership is about more than a sports sponsorship -it's about elevating the way people connect on the court with padel and after matches with Heineken®. Playtomic's dedicated and vast community combined with Heineken's commitment to quality socializing and refreshing beer will create memorable experiences for millions of players everywhere. Together, we're building opportunities for players to meet and celebrate authentic moments in an environment that is rapidly growing around the world."

Antonio Robert, Managing Director at Playtomic said:

"Padel is the fastest growing sport, and by far the most social sport of our era. With so much potential to spark new connections through a game of padel, we're delighted to have partnered with a global brand like Heineken® 0.0 who are so focused on helping people find others who share their passions. Heineken® 0.0 has recognised the potential in padel and Playtomic, and we want to turn every moment on and off the court into an experience that brings something new and exciting to padel players across the world"

Padel has become a sport built on social connections, with 73% of players citing socialising and having fun as a core reason for playing matches that often extend into post-game beers. Playtomic's global presence is the perfect match for Heineken®, ensuring that Playtomic players everywhere can enjoy a cold refreshing Heineken® or Heineken® 0.0 everywhere they play.

Through its partnership with Playtomic, Heineken® 0.0 has strengthened its existing padel sponsorship portfolio, providing it with the ability to engage with grassroots to professional players around the world, elevating social moments at every level and occasion.

To find out where to participate in Open Matches by Heineken® 0.0, and keep up with the story, visit https://playtomic.com/campaigns/heineken00.

Notes to editors

Media contact

Heinekensponsorship@wearetheromans.com

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

About Playtomic

Playtomic is the world's largest community for racket sports clubs and players. Through its app, users can search and book courts for padel, tennis, or pickleball, connect with new players, find opponents, join groups, and improve their game.

Supporting a vibrant and active community of racket sports enthusiasts, Playtomic is now present in over 66 countries, and trusted by more than 4.7 million players across 6,000+ partner clubs worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68db1dec-7a64-46a7-84b5-9a4014c91ce7