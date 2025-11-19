New shares in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 November 2025 due to completion of a directed issue.

ISIN: DK0061417730 Name: Bactiquant Number of shares before change: 29,371,856 shares Change: 8,150,000 shares Number of shares after change: 37,521,856 shares Subscription price: DKK 2.00 Face value: DKK 0.05 Orderbook ID: 213689 Short name: BACTIQ

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S