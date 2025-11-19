New shares in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 November 2025 due to completion of a directed issue.
|ISIN:
|DK0061417730
|Name:
|Bactiquant
|Number of shares before change:
|29,371,856 shares
|Change:
|8,150,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|37,521,856 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 2.00
|Face value:
|DKK 0.05
|Orderbook ID:
|213689
|Short name:
|BACTIQ
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
