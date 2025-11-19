DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 1666666 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. Floating Rate Notes due 20/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 200000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3155732541 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 29000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 2018000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 363000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 1250000000 4 3/4% Treasury Gilt due 07/12/2030; fully paid debt-like GB00B24FF097 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 1000000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 68000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 30000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 10000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 62000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: SW (Finance) I PLC Sub-Class A21 - 5.750% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 19/11/2030; fully Debt and 375000000 paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3232877590 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Sub-Class A22 - 6.125% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 19/11/2033; fully Debt and 300000000 paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3232877673 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 114000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 136000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 45000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 50000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: Antler Mortgage Funding 1 PLC Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 161347000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142878860 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 1783912000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142878514 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 111352000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142878605 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 93172000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142879082 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 43177000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142879249 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 52267000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142879595 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 18180000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142879835 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class G Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; Debt and 9090000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3142879918 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class R Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 45268000 denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of debt-like XS3142880098 -- GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 480000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1800000000 INR100,000 each) debt-like XS2974126042 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 160000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 64300 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 9600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 31500 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 142100 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 22300 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Debt and 5500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 106000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 118000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 15000 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 4000 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 26000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 60500 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 6000 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 44000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Leverage Shares -3x Short Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities; Debt and 160000 fully paid debt-like XS2779861835 -- securities Debt and 570000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2944874416 -- securities Debt and 25000 Leverage Shares 3x Square ETP Securities due 21/03/2071; fully paid debt-like XS2675718139 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 29000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 309000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 19/11/2027; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 500000000 by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3233868119 -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2026; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 280000000 notes to bearer of USD200,000 each and multiples of USD1,000 in excess debt-like XS3233493553 -- thereof up to and including USD399,000) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 45000 WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B94QLN63 -- securities Debt and 37000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 83100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities Debt and 196000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 12500 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8KD3F05 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 408652 EQS News ID: 2232088 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232088&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)