Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
19-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

19/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                            Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
1666666    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 20/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
200000000   bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess   debt-like   XS3155732541 --  
       thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                  securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                             Debt and 
29000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
2018000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
363000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                             Debt and 
1250000000  4 3/4% Treasury Gilt due 07/12/2030; fully paid              debt-like   GB00B24FF097 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
1000000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like   XS2617255760 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
68000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid    debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                             Debt and 
30000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like   CH0454664001 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid      debt-like   CH1199067674 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
10000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid    debt-like   CH0454664027 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
62000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid       debt-like   FR0013416716 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: SW (Finance) I PLC 
 
       Sub-Class A21 - 5.750% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 19/11/2030; fully   Debt and 
375000000   paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral   debt-like   XS3232877590 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)  securities 
 
 
       Sub-Class A22 - 6.125% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 19/11/2033; fully   Debt and 
300000000   paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral   debt-like   XS3232877673 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)  securities 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
114000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid                Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
136000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
45000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
50000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Antler Mortgage Funding 1 PLC 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
161347000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142878860 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
1783912000  (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142878514 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
111352000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142878605 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
93172000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142879082 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
43177000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142879249 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
52267000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142879595 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
18180000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142879835 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class G Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid;  Debt and 
9090000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3142879918 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class R Floating Rate Notes due 20/02/2068; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
45268000   denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of     debt-like   XS3142880098 --  
       GBP1,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                             Debt and 
480000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
       6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and 
1800000000  INR100,000 each)                              debt-like   XS2974126042 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
160000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like   JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
64300     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like   JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
9600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
31500     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid               debt-like   JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
14000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like   JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
142100    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
22300     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
5500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like   GB00B15KY328 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
106000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                     debt-like   JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
118000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                    debt-like   GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like   GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
4000     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                        debt-like   GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
26000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like   JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
60500     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                        debt-like   GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
9000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                  debt-like   GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid                 debt-like   JE00B3SX3R93 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                             Debt and 
6000     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid                 debt-like   XS3068774614 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
44000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                  debt-like   XS2852999775 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares -3x Short Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities;   Debt and 
160000    fully paid                                 debt-like   XS2779861835 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
570000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like   XS2944874416 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
25000     Leverage Shares 3x Square ETP Securities due 21/03/2071; fully paid    debt-like   XS2675718139 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
29000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                    debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
309000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                   debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 
 
       Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 19/11/2027; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
500000000   by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000  debt-like   XS3233868119 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)             securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
       Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2026; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
280000000   notes to bearer of USD200,000 each and multiples of USD1,000 in excess   debt-like   XS3233493553 --  
       thereof up to and including USD399,000)                  securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                             Debt and 
45000     WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like   IE00B94QLN63 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
37000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like   XS2819843223 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
83100     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like   XS2819844387 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
196000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like   XS2819843900 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
12500     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid               debt-like   IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
200000    WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like   IE00B8KD3F05 --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 408652 
EQS News ID:  2232088 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232088&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
