Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2934301 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 408738 EQS News ID: 2232440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 19, 2025 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)