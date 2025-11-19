RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.: KNDS Deutschland and EuroTrophy integrate Trophy Active Protection System onto the BOXER

HAIFA, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / NDS Deutschland and EuroTrophy (the European hub for TROPHY APS developed by RAFAEL Advanced Defense System Ltd.) declare the completion of the successful integration of the Trophy® Active Protection System (APS) onto the BOXER Armored Personnel Carrier (APC). Following a joint industry initiative, the two companies had recently completed the integration of the Trophy® APS on a first pre-serial prototype BOXER in an APC configuration.

The engineering efforts included design reviews, surveys and adaptation work to a first of its kind BOXER Mission Module, to be able to carry the APS and enable the full scale of its capabilities. Most recently, the integration was completed by successfully conducting all system tests on the platform, including calibration of the APS, thus making it ready for live firing.

As a result of the successful integration and the creation of a first prototype, the companies also announce that a series of live firing tests will be conducted in Germany during the upcoming months. This will serve as a 'risk mitigation' activity for all current and future BOXER users who are currently seeking to enhance the protection capabilities of their platforms.

The BOXER is one of the world's leading 8X8 Armored Fighting Vehicles, and offers unmatched modularity.

The first of its kind integration of a mature and combat proven APS, makes it combat ready, and enables unparalleled protection from ATGMs, RPGs, drones and other 'Anti-Tank' threats.

Ralf Ketzel, CEO of KNDS Deutschland, had stated: "With the successful integration of the Trophy® system on Boxer the three Companies EuroTrophy, Rafael and KNDS continue the way started with the LEOPARD 2 A8 to provide advanced technology to protect the lives of soldiers."

Meir Ben-Tzook, Chairman of the Board at EuroTrophy added: "These integration efforts between the BOXER and Trophy® stems from a deep understanding that the mission of the BOXER had changed profoundly, it will now have to be used in the frontlines, where Trophy's capabilities play a major role. We are pleased with the progress of the activity so far and are looking forward to continue the good cooperation with all parties involved."

Learn more about TROPHY® APS

RAFAEL HQ

POB 2250, Haifa, 3102102 Israel

https://www.rafael.co.il/contact-us/

danielt5@rafael.co.il

SOURCE: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/knds-deutschland-and-eurotrophy-integrate-trophyr-active-protection-system-on-1100195