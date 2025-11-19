SWECO AB: Sweco wins framework agreement for technical consultancy and engineering services with Sporveien in Norway

Sweco has signed a framework agreement to deliver technical and engineering expertise within rail, construction and infrastructure to Sporveien - Norway's largest public transport provider. The agreement runs for two years, with the possibility of extension for up to six years. The total scope of the agreement is estimated at NOK 350-500 million, with projects to be awarded through mini-competitions between six suppliers.

Sporveien, which is owned by the City of Oslo, operates the capital's metro, tram and contracted bus services. In 2024, Sporveien T-bane (metro), Sporveien Trikken (tram) and Unibuss completed a combined 264 million passenger journeys. The new framework agreement with Sweco applies from July 2025 to July 2027, with the option to extend for up to six additional years.



"We are pleased that Sporveien has once again chosen Sweco, and we look forward to providing our industry-leading expertise in safe and efficient rail-bound transportation. Sweco is proud to help develop Oslo's public transport through the provision of technical consultancy and engineering services in rail, buildings and infrastructure," says Rasmus Nord, Business Area President of Sweco Norway.



Under the new agreement, Sweco will provide multidisciplinary expertise across transport, rail systems, safety, energy, construction and architecture. Sweco has already commenced the first project under the agreement, providing technical consultancy for the planning application of a new station building above Grønland metro station.



"The agreement gives Sporveien access to essential expertise in engineering design and capacity, which is crucial for realising the future public transport infrastructure. Sweco is one of several suppliers selected using a competitive process and, thereby ensuring quality, flexibility and efficient resource utilisation in Sporveien's projects," says Hanna Rachel Broch, Sporveien's development manager.



Press photos



· Photo showing tunnel construction on the metro lines/infrastructure under Oslo in Norway. Free use, please credit: Sporveien



· Sweco Norway's Rasmus Nord. Free use, please credit: Måns Berg



About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.



Examples of relevant Sweco client projects

Metro in Paris, France, Brussels, Belgium, Finland, Sweden

Hamburger Hochbahn AG, Germany (Swedish)

Deutsche Bahn, S-bahn in Munich, Germany

Rail Baltica, Estonia

Light rail, Helsinki, Finland

Rail expansion, Swedish Transport Administration

Light rail, Turku, Finland

New metro line, Sweden

Bybanen Bergen, Norway (Norwegian)



About Sporveien

Sporveien is wholly owned by the City of Oslo and, through its subsidiaries, is Norway's largest public transport provider measured by number of journeys. In 2024, Sporveien T-bane (metro), Sporveien Trikken (tram) and Unibuss completed 264 million single journeys. The group has 3,400 employees and reported revenue of NOK 5.7 billion for 2024. Sporveien owns, develops and manages the metro and tram infrastructure - that is, tracks, stations, tunnels, depots, buildings and signalling systems.



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential from digitalisation and strengthen the resilience of our communities. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 31 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com