Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for Q3 2025

Today Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2025.

July - September 2025

Net revenue: SEK 5.8 (3.8) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK -17.9 (-32.9) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -72.6 (-54.1) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.20 (-0.15)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -17.9 (-116.8) million



January - September 2025

Net revenue: SEK 16.6 (5.2) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK 14.7 (-79.5) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -130.5 (-134.0) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.36 (-0.37)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -20.3 (-158.5) million

Significant events during the quarter

Extension of credit facility: Hexicon extended its revolving credit facility by 24 months to 30 June 2027 on updated terms, including monthly PIK interest and the issuance of 116-158 million warrants at a strike price of SEK 0.40 per share with a 36-month maturity.

MoU with Wallstreet (Soya Group): Hexicon signed an MoU with Wallstreet to convert approximately SEK 28 million of outstanding loans into a 49% equity stake in the IP company Freia Offshore AB, strengthening the industrial partnership. In connection with this, Board member Göran Öfverström resigned to avoid any conflict of interest.

New tranche under Nuveen facility: A new tranche E of up to EUR 4.75 million was added to the development loan agreement with Nuveen Infrastructure Partners to finance corporate overhead and priority projects, with a revised maturity of 31 December 2026. Additionally, Hexicon's CEO provided a subordinated, non-interest-bearing EUR 20,000 loan to Hexicon, with the cost of this incentive borne by Nuveen.

Significant events after the quarter

An Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Board's resolution from 1 October 2025 regarding a directed issue of up to 158,017,575 warrants. The warrants, issued free of charge to meet the obligations under Hexicon's previously announced loan agreement, each entitle the holder to subscribe for one share at SEK 0.40 between Q4 2025 and July 2028.

Report

The interim report for Q3 2025 is attached to this press release and is available on Hexicon's website at https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-reports-presentations.



Presentation

A pre-recorded video of the quarterly presentation by CEO Marcus Thor is available via the link below.

The video includes answers to questions submitted in advance.

https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-webcasts

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

