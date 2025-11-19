Duco, the trusted control layer in an agentic world, today announced the launch of agentic workspace, a new capability within the Duco Platform designed to help operations teams work alongside intelligent agents with transparency, control and confidence.

Agentic workspace is a collaboration environment where users can build, maintain, optimise, manage tasks and exceptions. All within a single, auditable workspace. It brings humans and autonomous agents together in a shared operational context, ensuring interoperability between systems while maintaining full oversight and explainability.

"Agentic workspace is the next step in our mission to put people in control of automated operations," said James Maxfield, Chief Product Officer at Duco. "As firms embrace agentic AI, they need tools that allow them to monitor, adjust and collaborate with these systems in real time. This workspace gives them that control, without slowing innovation."

By combining data automation, exception management and agentic collaboration in one workspace, Duco continues to help capital markets firms scale automation safely; with the transparency, governance and human oversight required in today's complex financial environments. General availability is planned for calendar Q1 2026.

About Duco

Duco is empowering financial services firms to break the bad data cycle that has held the industry back for decades. We do this with a combination of proprietary technique, innovative cloud computing, no-code and artificial intelligence technology, and deep subject matter expertise.

Our AI-powered operational data automation platform gives firms the ability to unlock full end-to-end reconciliation and automation of their data, regardless of source, format or structure.

By partnering with the industry's leading firms, we are helping to rethink operating models, increase efficiency, strengthen governance and regulatory compliance, reduce risk, streamline processes and build the workforce of the future.

Over 10,000 users across 30+ countries process billions of data records every week using the platform.

Duco is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Wroclaw, Antwerp and Singapore. Customers include global banks, investment managers, exchanges and insurance firms. For more information go to www.du.co.

