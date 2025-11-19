BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced its partnership with Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH ("DDA"), a leading European crypto asset manager, to provide institutional-grade custody and staking for the newly launched Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP (ISIN: DE000A4APQY4; WKN: A4APQY, Ticker: STAO), which began trading today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Developed by DDA in collaboration with Safello, the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP offers investors a simple, regulated, and secure way to gain exposure to Bittensor (TAO) a decentralized blockchain-based protocol that functions as a global, tokenized marketplace for machine intelligence.

"The collaboration with Deutsche Digital Assets marks another important step in BitGo's mission to secure the digital asset economy," said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo. "By providing regulated custody and staking for innovative assets like TAO, we're supporting the growth of decentralized AI while enabling institutional investors to participate in this new frontier safely."

As the appointed digital asset custodian, BitGo Europe GmbH, regulated under BaFin, holds 100% of the underlying TAO in fully segregated cold storage and manages staking operations. Operating under Germany's strict regulatory framework, BitGo provides institutional clients with multi-signature wallet technology, comprehensive compliance standards, and secure staking infrastructure designed for scalability and resilience.

"Partnering with BitGo ensures that investors in our products benefit from the highest standards of custody and staking infrastructure," said Maximilian Lautenschläger, CEO and Founder of Deutsche Digital Assets. "The Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP marks an important step in connecting decentralized AI to traditional financial markets under a regulated, institutional-grade framework."

Through its European operations, BitGo continues to strengthen its international leadership position as the trusted partner for asset managers, issuers, and institutional investors seeking regulated, secure access to digital assets within ETPs and fund structures. On a global scale, BitGo enables secure institutional participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems such as Bittensor, which unites artificial intelligence and decentralized computing to drive the next evolution of the digital asset economy.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About Deutsche Digital Assets

Established in 2017, Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH (collectively with its subsidiaries called "DDA") is a German crypto and digital asset manager that serves as a trusted gateway for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. DDA, through various subsidiaries, offers a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers. By leveraging traditional financial products, DDA provides investors with familiar access to a range of crypto asset ETPs and quantitative strategies, making crypto and digital asset acquisition as easy as buying a stock.

