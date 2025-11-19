Biocentis, a life-science company at the forefront of genetic innovation, has raised $19 million to advance its mission of protecting health, agriculture, and biodiversity from the growing global threats posed by insects.

The financing includes a $13M seed equity investment led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment (US) and Algebris Investments (Europe), and a $6M award from Wellcome, one of the world's leading global health foundations.

A spin-out of Imperial College London, Biocentis leverages a proprietary genome engineering platform to develop insects carrying genetic traits that reduce fertility within the target species. When released, these insects mate with wild populations, lowering their numbers while leaving other species and the environment unaffected.

At the same time, Biocentis applies AI to simulate how biological systems perform in real-world environments, accelerating development and helping anticipate emerging insect-borne risks.

Insects are vital to our planet, yet some species cause devastating damage. Disease-carrying insects infect hundreds of millions of people each year, causing almost a million deaths. Agricultural pests destroy up to 25% of global crop yields, while invasive insects drive native species toward extinction. Rising temperatures and international trade are extending the reach of many species, turning localized challenges into global problems.

"For over a century, we have relied on chemical pesticides, but insects evolve faster than chemical interventions, and the collateral damage to people and the environment continues to mount," said Giorgio Rocca, Co-founder and CEO of Biocentis. "Advances in genetics now let us control harmful insect populations with precision while preserving the health of surrounding ecosystems."

The first solutions in Biocentis' portfolio target a mosquito that vectors diseases such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya (Aedes aegypti), as well as a fruit fly that threatens global fruit production (Drosophila suzukii). But this is just the beginning, as Biocentis' programmable biology platform can be extended to tackle a broad spectrum of harmful species.

With this funding, Biocentis will advance its first solutions into field trials across the Americas and beyond, while further expanding its platform to new applications.

Biocentis is a life-science company and spin-out of Imperial College London re-imagining insect control with a unique technology platform that combines environmental sustainability and unprecedented effectiveness. Find out more at: www.biocentis.com.

