Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 10:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Global Legends Unite: Rahman, Shankar and Mathlouthi Light Up Tanweer Festival 2025

Sharjah strengthens its position as a global stage for music, art and culture.

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tanweer Festival returns to Sharjah's Mleiha Desert from 21-23 November 2025, bringing together 183 musicians and creators from 23 countries for a celebration of artistic innovation and cultural exchange.

With 28 performances across four stages, the festival guides audiences through a journey of sound, storytelling and shared experience. Highlights include Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, and Tunisian-American singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi. They are joined by a curated selection of acclaimed regional voices who bridge musical traditions, underscoring the festival's commitment to connecting cultures through creativity.

Set in the Mleiha landscape, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 2025 edition embraces the theme "What You Seek Is Seeking You," inviting audiences to discover the universal languages of music and human connection. Purpose-built venues including the Main Stage, the Dome, the Tree of Life, and the Marketplace host starlit concerts and intimate cultural encounters that blend tradition with innovation.

The festival also features workshops led by visionary facilitators and eleven large-scale art installations by Emirati, UAE-based and international artists. Among them are HYBYCOZO's geometric light structures, Seo Young Deok's striking industrial sculptures, and Milla Novo's fiber works rooted in Mapuche heritage.

A curated marketplace of artisanal vendors, culinary experiences, and nature-focused activities-including stargazing and desert explorations -invite visitors to engage with Sharjah's landscape and cultural history.

Tanweer welcomes global audiences and media to experience first-hand a gathering where East meets West, tradition meets innovation, and the desert becomes a stage for stories that unite us.

More information: Here

- Picture is available at AP -


Hussain Al Mulla - Sharjah Government Media Bureau
+971 56 398 0067 | Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-legends-unite-rahman-shankar-and-mathlouthi-light-up-tanweer-festival-2025-302619343.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.