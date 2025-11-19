Vaimo strengthens Nordic leadership with appointment of Michael Sullivan as Experience Director

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a full-service digital experience agency, is happy to share that Michael Sullivan has joined the team as Experience Director, Nordics, to further strengthen Vaimo's leadership - a strategic move that reinforces the company's focus on creative excellence and experience-led growth.

Michael joins Vaimo with a distinguished track record in building and transforming businesses and brands through strategy and empowering user experiences. As a firm believer in life centricity and the power of creativity, he is passionate about creating meaningful and engaging experiences that connect people and brands.

With extensive experience from senior roles across agencies, Michael has led multidisciplinary teams to deliver award-winning solutions for global brands such as Marriott, LVMH, Porsche, and Sofitel. Most recently, he served as Head of Brand Experience & Design, Nordics at Accenture Song, part of the world's largest creative agency.

Robin Carlsson, Managing Director, Nordics, said that "Michael brings a unique combination of strategic vision, creativity, and human insight. His passion for meaningful experiences and his proven ability to translate brand purpose into measurable business impact perfectly align with Vaimo's mission. We're excited to have Michael join our Nordic leadership team as we continue to expand our experience offering for clients."

"I'm thrilled to join Vaimo at such a pivotal moment," said Michael Sullivan. "Vaimo's commitment to innovation and its blend of creativity and technology are inspiring. Together with our amazing teams and clients, I look forward to shaping experiences that truly matter to people, to brands, and to business."

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. For us, experience is everything. It is at the heart of all we do, and we are leading the way in delivering on it in these fields: Digital Commerce, Content Management, Data Management, and Insights & Activation.

As a full-service digital experience agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services within all four fields.

We are a global partner with a local presence, focused on cultivating close, long-term relationships with our clients. We work with brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world and have over 600 employees based in offices in more than 15 markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America.

Contact

Ella Molin

Head of Marketing

ella.molin@vaimo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vaimo/r/vaimo-strengthens-nordic-leadership-with-appointment-of-michael-sullivan-as-experience-director,c4269439

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10890/4269439/3794118.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/vaimo/i/half-portrait-bw,c3488835 Half portrait BW

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaimo-strengthens-nordic-leadership-with-appointment-of-michael-sullivan-as-experience-director-302619937.html