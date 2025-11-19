Gordon Brothers Offering for Sale by Private Treaty Union Electric Steel Manufacturing Facility

Sale represents unique opportunity for buyers to purchase the producer of cast rolls for the global steel and aluminium industries

London, Nov. 19, 2025, the global asset experts, is offering for sale by private treaty the entire roll manufacturing facility of Union Electric Steel Limited in Gateshead, United Kingdom on behalf of the joint administrators FRP Advisory Trading Ltd.

The facility, previously known as Davy Roll Company, has been supplying cast rolls products to a worldwide market for over 150 years, producing high-quality cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium-to-heavy section mills and plate mills.

The assets include but are not limited to:

Inductotherm melting furnaces to 6-30-ton capacity and associated equipment

Davy Roll engineering roll casting machine and chills

Safop, Metex, Waldrich Siegen, Hoesch & Molart CNC turning, grinding, milling and drilling machines up to 100-ton capacity and 1950mm swing

Briseco, Drayton Baumont LTM, heat treatment furnaces and Selas Rotary differential hardening furnace

Radio controlled OET cranes up to 75-ton capacity 25m span

"This sale represents a tremendous opportunity for buyers to purchase the producer of cast rolls for the global steel and aluminium industries," said David Swift, Director, Corporate Recovery at Gordon Brothers. "The versatility and durability of Union Electric Steel's manufacturing facility make them invaluable assets in the industry. We are excited to bring these assets to market and believe they will fulfil a variety of operational needs for buyers."

For further information or to schedule a viewing, visit Gordon Brothers' website.

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated valuations and corporate recovery practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1 617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com