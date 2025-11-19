Unity developers will be able to bring their games to Fortnite and Unity's enhanced commerce platform will come to Unreal Engine

Unity (NYSE: U) and Epic Games today announced they are working together to bring Unity games into Fortnite, creating more opportunity and value for players and developers. Developers will have the ability to publish Unity games into Fortnite, one of the world's largest gaming ecosystems with more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, and participate in the Fortnite Creator Economy.

Unity and Epic Games Together Advance the Open, Interoperable Future for Video Gaming

Also announced today at Unite, Unity's Annual Developer Conference, Unity will be bringing Unreal Engine support to their cross-platform commerce platform. This will give Unreal developers more choice for managing everything from their digital catalogs and payment providers to web shops across PC, mobile, and web. Developers will be able to manage pricing, promotions, and live operations with Unreal Engine, coming early next year.

"We're excited to partner with Epic Games to create more opportunities for game developers around the world," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO, Unity. "Choice and open systems create growth for everyone in the gaming ecosystem."

"Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that's interoperable and fair," said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games. "Working alongside Unity we're helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success."

Additional details about this partnership and product timing will be shared next year.

Unite brings together over 1,500 developers for technical sessions, networking, and hands-on learning. The Keynote will be livestreamed here at 10am CET today, with the recorded sessions available soon after on Unity's YouTube channel.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

About Epic

Epic Games is an American company headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and founded in 1991 by CEO Tim Sweeney. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world's largest games and ecosystems. It has over 900 million accounts with over 6 billion friend connections across Fortnite, Fall Guys, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, broadcast and live events, architecture, automotive, and simulation. Through Fortnite, Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, Fab and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

