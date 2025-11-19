Cybersecurity group Allurity strengthens its Board of Directors with the appointment of Steffen Roehn

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity, a European cybersecurity group with a strong presence across the continent, today announces the appointment of Steffen Roehn to its Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of executive and consulting experience across technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation, Steffen brings exceptional expertise that will contribute to Allurity's growth journey as it continues to build Europe's leading cybersecurity group.

Steffen currently serves as Chairman of TM Forum, the global industry association driving innovation across technology and telecoms. He is also the Founder and CEO of Roehn Management Consulting and a Senior Advisor at Bain & Company, advising global clients on digital strategy, transformation, and growth. Previously, he served as CIO of Deutsche Telekom and held senior leadership roles at Jio in India, contributing to one of the most successful large-scale digital launches in history.

"We are proud to welcome Steffen to Allurity's Board," says Michael Olsson, Chairman of the Allurity Board of Directors. "His deep experience in technology leadership, transformation, and growth will be valuable as we strengthen Allurity's European footprint and continue to protect what truly matters in the digital world."

"I am honored to join Allurity's Board," says Steffen Roehn. "The mission to enable a safe digital world resonates deeply. I look forward to contributing to uniting Europe's leading cybersecurity experts to deliver trusted protection for organizations and society."

A united European force for a safe digital future

Allurity continues to grow rapidly across Europe through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of best-in-class cybersecurity companies. With close to 800 experts and a presence in 18 countries, the group is today one of the leading pure-play cybersecurity companies in Europe.

Driven by the mission to enable a safe digital world, Allurity empowers organizations to build resilience and respond effectively to evolving cyber threats. The addition of Steffen Roehn to the Board further strengthens this mission by bringing world-class expertise in technology leadership, digital transformation, and governance, reinforcing Allurity as a trusted cybersecurity partner for Europe's most vital organizations.

