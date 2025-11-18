Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11602 | ISIN: NL0010832176 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AE
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 11:14
785,20 Euro
-1,03 % -8,20
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGENX SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGENX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
784,80785,2011:14
784,80785,2011:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2025 22:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

argenx SE: argenx Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

November 18, 2025 - 10:01 PM CET

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on November 18, 2025.

The remuneration policy, which was the sole voting item on the agenda, was approved by the required majority of votes. The Company's remuneration policy was approved by a 95.67% majority, with 91.1% of share capital represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders' meeting will be available on the argenx
website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings-

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Petok
Bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.