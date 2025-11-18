SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint announces Maria Tarhanidis as Chief Investment Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced the appointment of Maria Tarhanidis as Chief Investment Officer, effective December 2, 2025.

Based in New York, Ms. Tarhanidis will join the senior leadership team and will report to Jim McKinney, Chief Financial Officer. In her role, she will be responsible for overseeing strategic asset allocation, investment performance, and portfolio risk management across SiriusPoint and its direct subsidiaries. She will lead the development and execution of investment strategies that align with SiriusPoint's corporate objectives and enhance overall long-term profitability.

Ms. Tarhanidis brings over 25 years of investment leadership experience, most recently serving as Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments, at Brighthouse Financial. There, she was a senior member of the investment team and led initiatives across private equity, private credit, and real estate equity. Ms. Tarhanidis has held senior roles at MetLife, General Motors Asset Management, and Deutsche Bank. She serves as an AIF Advisory Board member, is a founding member of Women in Private Credit, and is a member of the Insurance Women's Investment Network.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. McKinney, Chief Financial Officer at SiriusPoint, said: "Maria is a highly respected investment leader with deep expertise across asset classes and a great track record of delivering investment performance. Her strategic insight and knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our investment portfolio and support SiriusPoint's growth ambitions."

Ms. Tarhanidis said: "I look forward to working with Jim McKinney and the senior leadership team to build a world-class investment platform that drives value for our shareholders and supports our long-term strategy."



About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.8 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the parties' ability to consummate the transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals and clearances; the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemics or other catastrophic events; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011