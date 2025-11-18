OneStream, Inc.: OneStream Deepens Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Accelerate AI Adoption and Value for Office of the CFO

OneStream's SensibleAI Agents to integrate with Microsoft's trusted cloud and productivity platforms, transforming how Finance teams work

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at Microsoft Ignite 2025, OneStream (NASDAQ: OS)-a leading enterprise finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions-has entered into a strategic alliance with Microsoft, underscoring a shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across enterprise finance teams.

This integration brings together OneStream's financially intelligent SensibleAI Agent technology with Microsoft 365 and Azure to deliver value for finance leaders.

As part of the alliance, OneStream will release a series of its SensibleAI Agents directly into the most widely used Microsoft products such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Excel and Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling finance professionals to analyze data in real-time, run forecasts, generate reports, and automate tasks all within the tools they use every day - accelerating decisions and improving accuracy without disrupting workflows. Initial releases include:

OneStream SensibleAI Agent extensions within Microsoft 365 Copilot - empowering finance and frontline teams to interact with financially intelligent OneStream agents directly within Microsoft Copilot. Users are able to search, analyze, visualize, and perform deep operational and financial analysis on verified data-all within their familiar Microsoft workspace.

- empowering finance and frontline teams to interact with financially intelligent OneStream agents directly within Microsoft Copilot. Users are able to search, analyze, visualize, and perform deep operational and financial analysis on verified data-all within their familiar Microsoft workspace. OneStream SensibleAI Search Agent extension in Teams - enabling finance professionals to use Teams to quickly search across financial, business, and other documents and unstructured data to retrieve insights with secure source transparency.

- enabling finance professionals to use Teams to quickly search across financial, business, and other documents and unstructured data to retrieve insights with secure source transparency. OneStream SensibleAI Finance Analyst Agent extension in Teams - empowering users within Teams to query financial data using natural language and receive real-time analysis, dashboards, and visualizations based on OneStream's financially-intelligent engine.

- empowering users within Teams to query financial data using natural language and receive real-time analysis, dashboards, and visualizations based on OneStream's financially-intelligent engine. OneStream SensibleAI Finance Analyst extensions in Microsoft Excel - enhancing spreadsheet calculations, reporting, and workflows with predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and intelligent forecasting.

OneStream is a unified enterprise finance management platform built entirely on the Microsoft technology stack and running fully on Azure, ensuring integration, scalability, and security for global organizations.

"This alliance is a proof point of how we're helping forward-leaning organizations reimagine Finance as the control tower of growth," said Tom Shea, CEO and President of OneStream. "By embedding our financially-intelligent SensibleAI Agents into Microsoft Teams and Excel, we're bringing AI-powered insights and automation directly into the decision-making processes of Finance leaders - giving them the help they need to steer the business in any situation."

"Microsoft is committed to enabling every organization to achieve more with AI," said Katy Brown, Corporate Vice President, Americas Markets & Industries at Microsoft. "Partnering with OneStream allows us to deliver intelligent finance solutions that are deeply integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem, helping CFOs drive agility, accuracy, and strategic impact."

The alliance will focus on four key areas:

Deep Technical Integration : OneStream SensibleAI Agents are optimized for Microsoft Azure, ensuring secure, scalable, and high-performance deployment and will be integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, delivering a seamless user experience within Teams and Microsoft 365.

: OneStream SensibleAI Agents are optimized for Microsoft Azure, ensuring secure, scalable, and high-performance deployment and will be integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, delivering a seamless user experience within Teams and Microsoft 365. Innovation : The companies will advance roadmaps to ensure OneStream's SensibleAI and finance solutions evolve with Azure and Copilot to deliver new offerings that advance value for financial teams.

: The companies will advance roadmaps to ensure OneStream's SensibleAI and finance solutions evolve with Azure and Copilot to deliver new offerings that advance value for financial teams. Go-to-Market Collaboration : OneStream and Microsoft will collaborate on marketing and enablement initiatives to accelerate customer adoption.

: OneStream and Microsoft will collaborate on marketing and enablement initiatives to accelerate customer adoption. Microsoft Marketplace and Frictionless Procurement: OneStream's SensibleAI Agents and other solutions will be available on the Microsoft Marketplace and orderable through the Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) agreement-making it easier for enterprise customers to adopt and scale AI-powered finance capabilities.

This strategic alliance empowers CFOs and finance teams to unlock the full potential of AI-enhancing productivity, improving forecasting accuracy, and driving better business outcomes. OneStream was also named Microsoft's Partner of the Year, recognizing the strength of this collaboration and its impact on transforming finance with AI.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,700 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

