Workday Inc.: Workday Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pipedream

Acquisition will Strengthen Workday's Platform by Connecting its Trusted HR and Finance Data to More than 3,000 Business Applications, Helping Organizations Move From Insight to Action

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising EMEA - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pipedream, a leading integration platform for AI agents with more than 3,000 pre-built connectors to the most widely used business applications. Pipedream will give AI agents the ability to initiate workflows, pull data, and execute tasks wherever work happens-across Workday and critical third-party systems.

Trusted Data + Enterprise Connectivity: The Foundation for Actionable AI

For more than 20 years, Workday has been the trusted system of record for people and money, giving it a deep understanding of how organizations work-from team structures and approval chains to financial rules, spend policies, and security permissions that help govern a company's people and money data. This context is what sets Workday's approach to AI apart: agents built on Workday can assist the right person, at the right time, within the right security and compliance frameworks.

With Pipedream, that intelligence will extend to the thousands of applications where work happens every day, including Asana, Hubspot, Jira, Recurly, and Slack. Customers will be able to bring information and workflows from across their business directly into Workday-and take action in the external apps their teams rely on-giving AI agents the connectivity they need to move beyond insights and complete work.

For example, an agent could accelerate performance reviews using Workday's deep understanding of a company's organizational structure, pull project details from Jira or Asana, request peer feedback through Slack, and then update performance records directly in Workday. All of this happens securely and automatically, helping ensure reviews are timely, consistent, and grounded in real work.

"The ultimate promise of enterprise AI is not just insights, but action," said Gabe Monroy, senior vice president, Platform, Products and Technology, Workday. "With Pipedream, AI agents will securely connect to major enterprise systems, enabling them to retrieve data and execute tasks. Workday will be the connected system for customers to plan, orchestrate, and execute work- marking a significant advancement for actionable AI."

"We founded Pipedream to help people work faster and with far less complexity with AI, and we're proud of the more than 5,000 customers and tens of thousands of users of Pipedream," said Tod Sacerdoti, founder and CEO, Pipedream. "Joining Workday allows us to bring that simplicity to more than 11,000 organizations around the world, unlocking AI-powered workflows that make work dramatically easier."

An End-to-End Platform for Building AI Agents for Work

Workday is developing an end-to-end platform for building AI agents that deliver real business value-agents that can understand a company's full business context and take action across workflows to drive meaningful results. Recent acquisitions of Sana and Flowise , along with the planned acquisition of Pipedream, strengthen this vision by bringing together the intelligence, orchestration, and connectivity required to turn insight into action.

By unifying these capabilities within Workday's trusted environment, the company will enable customers to design custom agents, equip them with the context they need to make smart decisions, and connect them to the systems where work actually happens - so these agents can truly get work done.

Accelerating Innovation Through an Open Community

Pipedream's active builder community will accelerate the creation of new connectors, helping customers quickly extend what AI agents can do. Together with Flowise's open-source community, Pipedream will expand Workday's support for open development and fuel a steady pace of innovation across the Workday platform.

Details Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Pipedream

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, ending January 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Orrick is serving as legal advisor to Workday. Gunderson is serving as a legal advisor to Pipedream and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as its financial advisor.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

About Pipedream

Pipedream is a platform for building AI agents. Thousands of companies use Pipedream to instantly connect APIs, automate workflows, and power agentic products. With 3,000+ connectors, 10,000+ pre-built tools, a visual workflow builder, and a natural language to AI agent interface, Pipedream makes it easy for knowledge workers, and developers to ship powerful AI agents - fast.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Workday, Pipedream, and the acquisition of Pipedream by Workday. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and Workday's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits and effects of the proposed transaction; Workday's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to Pipedream's business; and the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed transaction. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) failure to achieve the expected benefits of the transaction; (iii) Workday's ability to enable AI agents to leverage trusted finance and HR data from Workday to proactively initiate workflows and execute complex tasks across an enterprise" accelerate Pipedreams growth, and implement its other plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to Pipedream's business and technology; (iv) negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on Workday's business operations, operating results, or share price; (v) unanticipated expenses related to the acquisition; and (vi) other risks and factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

