France's Ministry for Ecological Transition says a new 100 kW to 500 kW solar procurement round attracted far fewer compliant bids than its available capacity.From pv magazine France France's Ministry for Ecological Transition has published the list of winners from the first simplified tender process (AOS), which replaces the former open tender for 100 kw to 500 kW rooftop arrays and solar carports. The ministry listed 157 newly selected winners. According to deliberations from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), developers submitted 291 applications totaling 82.10 MW, equal to 43% of the ...

