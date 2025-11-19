TEAL Ranked Number 39 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes 2961% Revenue Growth to Being Recognized as the Fastest Growing Company in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / TEAL today announced it ranked 39 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. TEAL grew a staggering 2961% during the surveyed period.

TEAL ranked as the fastest growing company in the Pacific Northwest by Deloitte.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

"Earning recognition as the fastest-growing company in the Pacific Northwest on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is a testament to our team's drive to innovate and deliver meaningful value to our customers. With our Network Orchestration Service (NOS), we're giving businesses the control and flexibility they need to seamlessly connect physical AI and IoT devices to networks around the world. This milestone highlights the significant impact we're making across diverse industries, and we're proud to be included alongside so many forward-thinking organizations pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Robby Hamblet, Co-Founder and CEO of TEAL.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About TEAL

TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS) and patented, GSMA certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more built-in network operator integrations than any other platform provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely deploy and switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any mission critical solution. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, BVLOS drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, EV infrastructure, agriculture, railways, smart city infrastructure, energy and other physical AI solutions.

We believe in a world where you should be in control of your connectivity and with TEAL you gain the freedom to choose which networks your devices connect to. This saves companies time and money while delivering all the advantages of lightning-fast connectivity.

Learn more at: www.teal.io

