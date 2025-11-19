Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into lock-up agreements with every holder of warrants issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement financing that closed on August 8, 2025, for an aggregate of 8,200,000 warrants now subject to lock-up agreements.

Under the terms of the lock-up agreements, each warrant holder has agreed to a voluntary lock-up of their warrants and the common shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants until March 9, 2026. Each warrant subject to the voluntary lock-up is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.055 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Morgan Good, Silicon Metals Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Cleary our team is thrilled to have received 100% of all warrant holders sign off for this voluntary escrow as it distinctly proves the loyalty and how well positioned, as well as trusted, the group of investors are that have supported our Company. Also, this in turn simultaneously aligns Silicon's corporate and operational strategies as we advance our business through the balance of Q4 2025 into 2026."

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has 100% ownership in the Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, which is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the exploration stage Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release and further details about Silicon's plans, please contact:

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275118

SOURCE: Silicon Metals Corp.