Atlas Renewable Energy says its 201 MW solar project in Ibagué represents the company's first utility-scale installation in Colombia and is supported by financing from multilateral and local lenders.From pv magazine LatAm Atlas Renewable Energy, an Ireland-based renewable energy company owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has inaugurated the 201 MW Shangri-La solar park in the municipality of Ibagué in Colombia's Tolima Department. The company said the project was financed with about $113 million from a funding package led by IDB Invest and Bancolombia. The installation is the first ...

