Leaders in data space technology are converging at the Gaia-X Summit, in Porto November 20-21, to address the imperative of interoperability within and across data spaces in the construction and real estate sectors. The main objective is to assess how data spaces can leverage the world's estimated $393 trillion in real estate assets. Achieving this involves exploring numerous use cases among the entire building lifecycle, from design to demolition, including construction, renovation and facility management operations, which creates a win-win situation for both industry and technology stakeholders.

In France, the construction and renovation market alone is estimated at €200 billion annually. Designed to address the sector's challenges, Digital TER-X is a technology demonstrator serving the construction and real estate use cases. Its relevance has been recognized, notably by being named in November 2025 Gaia-X Lighthouse Project, just one year after its Gaia-X Endorsed Project status, and receiving the 'Special Jury Prize' at the Caisse des Dépôts TechSprint program that aims at leveraging data sharing to support the ecological transition of territories and economic sectors in France.

Leveraging data space technology experts such as Dawex, Orange Business, Docaposte -the digital subsidiary of La Poste Group, and Sopra Steria, Digital TER-X illustrates how the French technological ecosystem has begun to work together to develop synergies and coordinate their efforts.

Digital TER-X implements Gaia-X de facto standards and complies with the Data Act and Data Governance ActAt the Gaia-X Summit in Porto to accelerate the response to the sector's challenges, European counterparts will meet to discuss establishing foundational interoperability mechanisms on data semantic and data transactions, based on European standards, that are necessary for creating a secure, trusted, and sovereign data space.

The Digital TER-X initiative is supported by construction and real estate leading organizations in France such as buildingSmart France evolving in the standardization process for data construction, and FPI, the French federation of real estate developers.

"Experience has shown that a centralized, non-dynamic database is doomed to fail." says Frank Hovorka, Technical and Innovation Director at FPI. "Creating a data space aligning with Gaia-X principles is critical because our ultimate goal-a functioning sectoral data space- relies on a robust and decentralized mechanism for data transaction."

"The Gaia-X standards provide an overarching framework for the construction standards package for data exchange and the standardization of contractual processes. We are driving a critical transition: moving from Human-readable specifications to precise, automation-ready Machine-readable specifications." says Christophe Castaing, Fellow at buildingSmart International

Through its TechSprint program, designed to provide operational and financial support during the pre-build phase in order to accelerate and secure emergence of this data space, the Caisse des Dépôts has spotted Digital TER-X as a technology demonstrator to test initial use cases and prove the value of the data space for the building real estate sector.

Digital TER-X will offer stakeholders of the building sector a turnkey technological solution, operational and scalable, state-of-the-art in interoperability and technological sovereignty, with products from available software publishers. This will enable building players to concentrate their efforts on designing governance models, business models and defining the list of use cases necessary to anticipate the commercial traction of the data space.

"The Digital TER-X technical demonstrator should allow us not only to explore the complementarities between technology players -such as Dawex, Docaposte, Orange Business and Sopra Steria- and their expertise, but also to initiate a shared dynamic for data spaces in France and Europe, fostering technological and economic sovereignty", explains Audrey Gortana Vallet, Program Director at Caisse des Dépôts

Digital TER-X will be showcased at the Gaia-X Summit in Porto, Portugal, on November 20 at 14h55 and November 21 at 14h07, on the Gaia-X Lighthouse Booth.

About Digital TER-X

Digital TER-X is a technology solution serving the Construction and Real Estate use cases, specifically designed to address the sector's challenges. Implementing Gaia-X de facto standards for the data transaction management, and ISO standards for construction, Digital TER-X aims to create a European framework for the Construction and Real Estate data spaces. It delivers a ready-to-use suite of services, managed by an orchestrator, establishing a data framework for Construction and Territories, which is particularly beneficial and essential to SMEs. Digital TER-X fulfills a crucial dual strategic and technical role within each country, enabling the development of use cases by leveraging its catalogued services. At the European level, it coordinates these services across national catalogues while maintaining regulatory compliance to the Data Act, Data Governance Act, and AI Act.

More information: digitalter-x.eu

