Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: One Device for Your Essential Home Inspection Needs -- Raythink's EX10 Launches Soon

YANTAI, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink, a leading provider of intelligent vision and thermal imaging solutions, is set to launch a new handheld thermal imager on November 21. Pre-launch materials highlight two standout features: a 2.8-inch display and 320×240 super-resolution imaging. The company also hints additional advanced functionalities and competitive pricing, which will be revealed at the product's global debut.

With growing demand for reliable inspection tools, thermal imagers are increasingly used beyond industrial and security settings. Raythink's EX10 aims to bring professional thermal detection to everyday users-from DIY enthusiasts to home inspectors-making hidden issues like heat loss, moisture intrusion, or electrical faults easier to detect.

A Tool Designed for Essential Home Inspection Need

The EX10 offers fast, contact-free, precise inspections. Its infrared imager highlights temperature differences, identifies hidden defects, and supports in-depth analysis across home inspection scenarios:

Building airtightness testing: Air leaks are detected with a blower door test. Thermal images taken before and during the test reveal temperature differences on doors and windows, identifying leaks.

HVAC inspection: Thermal imagers help technicians locate faults such as compressor or coil failures, refrigerant shortages, duct leaks, and uneven heating or cooling, enabling faster diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Water leak detection: Within 24 hours after rain, scanning exterior surfaces with a thermal imager for cooler spots and checking interiors helps pinpoint leaks. Anomalies should be verified, and other heat sources should be ruled out to ensure accuracy.

Winter: The Optimal Season for Home Inspection

Winter is the ideal time for a home inspection. The contrast between indoor heating and cold outdoor temperatures makes issues like heat loss, drafts, moisture intrusion, frozen pipes, roof ice dams, and fireplace or chimney hazards easier to spot. For buyers and sellers, winter inspections ensure homes are winter-ready and help identify problems that may require attention before the sale. A thermal imager makes these hidden problems instantly visible, enabling quick, safe, and effective detection.

As Raythink prepares to unveil the EX10, this new handheld thermal camera aims to make thermal imaging more accessible for everyday inspection tasks. Join us for the global launch on November 21 and discover how the EX10 can elevate your work.

