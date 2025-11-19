Electric Two Wheeler Market worth $9.71 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric two wheeler market is projected to grow from USD 4.78 billion in 2025 to USD 9.71 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.6%., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The shift from hub motors to mid-drive systems in performance electric two-wheelers is gaining momentum, offering improved weight distribution, higher torque efficiency, and greater suspension design flexibility. This transition aligns with advancements in battery architecture and electronic systems that enhance overall vehicle performance and reliability. OEMs are increasingly adopting LFP battery packs in commuter scooters for better safety and longer cycle life, while using NMC or NCA packs in performance motorcycles to achieve higher energy density and optimal range-to-weight ratios. Manufacturers are also introducing split or modular battery layouts to enable easier maintenance, flexible range options, and compatibility with battery swapping networks. Advanced battery management systems (BMS) now feature cell balancing, thermal mapping, and state-of-health analytics to support predictive maintenance and optimize charging performance across varied operating conditions. These innovations are reshaping the electric two-wheeler landscape, enabling higher performance, safety, and scalability across both commuter and premium segments.

Above 100-mile electric scooters and motorcycles are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The above 100-mile electric scooters and motorcycles are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. They address one of the key barriers to electric two-wheeler adoption, range anxiety, and bring performance closer to that of ICE counterparts. Consumers who ride longer daily commutes or occasional longer trips increasingly expect more than city-only range, so models capable of 100+ miles offer greater flexibility and convenience. Technological advancements in battery energy density, motor efficiency, and thermal management are making higher-range models more affordable and feasible, shifting them from a premium niche to broader segments. Additionally, fleet and delivery operators, who value uptime and fewer charge cycles, are likely to favor higher-range models to minimize downtime and infrastructure dependency. With governments and OEMs pushing electrification of two-wheelers, vehicles offering 100+ miles become a distinguishing product layer, accelerating their share growth. Vehicle models such as Ola Electric's S1 series electric scooters, Gogoro 2 Premium, Gogoro 2 Utility, Zero DS, and Zero S come with a range of above 100 miles. For instance, in October 2025, BBM Motorcycles launched the BBM Hiro, offering a range of 220 km (136 miles) on a single charge.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to lead the electric two wheeler market.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to dominate the electric two wheeler market due to their higher energy density compared to lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. This enables longer-range and lighter vehicles, making them more appealing to both individual riders and fleet operators. Their longer lifespan and lower maintenance needs also reduce the total cost of ownership, which is especially important in the price-sensitive two-wheeler segment. As battery pack prices continue to fall due to large-scale production and advances in cell chemistry, lithium-ion batteries are becoming the preferred choice for both OEMs and retrofit applications, accelerating market adoption. In addition, these batteries support faster charging and more compact designs, which are ideal for urban commuting, ride-sharing, and delivery services. Regulatory policies promoting emission reduction and urban electrification are further boosting demand for electric two-wheelers powered by lithium-ion technology. With these advantages, lithium-ion batteries are set to lead the market. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating lithium-ion battery packs, while declining costs per kWh are shortening the payback periods for electric scooters. At the same time, improvements in BMS and safety features are addressing challenges related to thermal management and durability. For instance, in September 2025, Honda introduced its first electric motorcycle, the "Honda WN7," in Europe. The model is equipped with a fixed lithium-ion battery and offers an estimated range of more than 130 km (83 miles).

Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the electric two wheeler market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the electric two wheeler market, driven by strict emission regulations that encourage both consumers and manufacturers to adopt cleaner mobility solutions. Many European cities are introducing low-emission zones and congestion charges, making compact electric two-wheelers a practical and appealing option for daily commuting. Governments in major markets such as Italy, France, Germany, and Spain are supporting this shift through incentives, tax benefits, and purchase subsidies that reduce the upfront cost of electric two-wheelers. The region also benefits from a strong manufacturing base, with established brands such as BMW Motorrad, Piaggio, and Ducati actively expanding into electric models, strengthening local innovation and supply chains. Additionally, the rise of shared mobility and last-mile delivery services in densely populated cities is increasing the use and visibility of electric two-wheelers. With growing consumer focus on affordability, sustainability, and convenience, Europe is well-positioned for significant growth in this market. In October 2025, Infinite Machine (US) made its European debut with two models, the flagship P1 electric scooter and the compact Olto moped. The P1 features a stainless-steel body, a top speed of 105 km/h, a city range of 100 km, and a 6 kW motor (12kW peak). The Olto is a weatherproof L1e-class moped offering a 60 km range, a top speed of 45 km/h, and a hot-swappable battery for convenient charging.

Key Market Players of Electric Two Wheeler Market:

Prominent players in the Electric Two Wheeler Companies include Ola Electric (India), Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India), TVS Motor Company (India), Ather Energy (India), and Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (fleet electrification for urban and commercial mobility, partnerships with fleet operators, and technological evolution in battery systems) restraints (charging infrastructure gaps and range performance constraints, and battery heating problems and long charging times), opportunities (lightweight design and shared vehicle architecture innovation, transition to modular and swappable energy platforms, and software ecosystem development and digital value chain expansion), and challenges (reliability of thermal and power electronics in urban operating conditions, and lack of standardization in battery communication and swapping protocols)

