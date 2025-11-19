Anzeige
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
19.11.2025 11:18 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

19 November 2025

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.25 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 6 January 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 5 December 2025 (ex-dividend date is 4 December 2025). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 11 December 2025.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432


