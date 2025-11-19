Entero Investor Relations: Entero's Grid AI Announces Major U.S. Expansion and Incoming Leadership to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Strategy

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Entero") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI, is finalizing the formation of a U.S.-based executive leadership team as the company accelerates its expansion into the rapidly scaling domestic market for AI-ready digital infrastructure and orchestration technologies.

Grid AI expects to announce the appointment of a U.S.-based Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman in the near term. The incoming leaders are seasoned public-market operators with extensive experience building and scaling global companies in the demand-response, energy-flexibility, and digital-infrastructure sectors. Their backgrounds align directly with Grid AI's mission to deliver integrated AI orchestration, energy-optimization, and intelligent infrastructure-control solutions for hyperscale and enterprise AI deployments.

The leadership expansion comes at a critical moment for the global compute and data-center ecosystem. This week, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su forecast that the global data-center market could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by unprecedented AI-compute demand. Supporting that growth could require more than 2,000 new data centers worldwide, each needing advanced AI-driven control systems, power orchestration, and real-time energy market optimization-the core capabilities of the Grid AI platform.

"With more than $50 million invested since 2019 to develop, test, and commercialize this autonomous platform, Grid AI is entering a new phase," said Jason Sawyer, CEO of Entero. "Building a dedicated U.S. leadership team enhances our execution capabilities and strengthens our ability to support large-scale AI-driven SaaS deployments across the domestic digital-infrastructure landscape."

Grid AI plans to provide further updates on leadership appointments, commercial initiatives, and its broader U.S. expansion strategy in the coming weeks.

The company's U.S. buildout supports Entero's long-term objective to capture value at the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. is a technology company focused on solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and digital infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 and operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI. Entero is headquartered in the United States.

