Gabriel Resources Ltd.: 20% Fixed Stock Option Plan and Grant of Options

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the adoption of a new 20% fixed stock option plan (the "Plan") to replace the Company's existing fixed stock option plan. The Plan is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 18, 2025 (the "Meeting") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), as well as the final acceptance of the Exchange.

Further details of the proposals and a copy of the Plan will be included in the management information circular of the Company and the proxy-related meeting materials for the Meeting, which will be mailed to security holders on or around November 21, 2025.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 38,656,240 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest six months from the date of grant. The grant of Options is subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Meeting in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal business has been the exploration and development of the Ro?ia Montana gold and silver project in Romania, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe. Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Rosia Montana Project. An extension of the exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project (held by Ro?ia Montana Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Ro?ia Montana S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company) was rejected by the competent authority in late June 2024.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information about the timing for receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the inability to receive required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

