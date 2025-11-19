Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.11.2025 12:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of the NYSE's Newest Members, Hires Head of US Trade Execution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / In the ever-shifting environment of Wall Street, ThinkEquity, one of the New York Stock Exchange's newest member firms, continues to enhance trading capabilities with experienced traders.

Zack Delavale will serve as the Head of U.S. Trade Execution at ThinkEquity, where he stands at the center of our market-facing engine. Over the past decade on Wall Street, Zack has held key trading roles at Wedbush, Weeden, and most recently, Velocity Clearing.

Most recently, Zack led Velocity's Outsource desk, building a high-performance execution platform and cultivating a far-reaching network of liquidity-providing brokers across the Street. His background also includes deep Prime Brokerage expertise, giving him a rare blend of trading acumen, operational fluency, and hands-on prime services insight.

Zack brings strong rounded experience to ThinkEquity; fortifying an already formidable trading platform and elevating the precision, reach, and sophistication of our client execution capabilities.

Zack holds series 3, 7, 63, 24 & 57 licenses

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $75 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

Contact:

Zack Delavale
Sr. Managing Director, Trading
Direct: 646-547-2497
zack@think-equity.com

William Baquet
President
646-814-1028
wbaquet@think-equity.com

Phil Quartuccio
Head of Global Trading
646-968-9361
pq@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-one-of-the-nyses-newest-members-hires-head-of-us-trade-e-1104121

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.