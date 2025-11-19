ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of the NYSE's Newest Members, Hires Head of US Trade Execution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / In the ever-shifting environment of Wall Street, ThinkEquity, one of the New York Stock Exchange's newest member firms, continues to enhance trading capabilities with experienced traders.

Zack Delavale will serve as the Head of U.S. Trade Execution at ThinkEquity, where he stands at the center of our market-facing engine. Over the past decade on Wall Street, Zack has held key trading roles at Wedbush, Weeden, and most recently, Velocity Clearing.

Most recently, Zack led Velocity's Outsource desk, building a high-performance execution platform and cultivating a far-reaching network of liquidity-providing brokers across the Street. His background also includes deep Prime Brokerage expertise, giving him a rare blend of trading acumen, operational fluency, and hands-on prime services insight.

Zack brings strong rounded experience to ThinkEquity; fortifying an already formidable trading platform and elevating the precision, reach, and sophistication of our client execution capabilities.

Zack holds series 3, 7, 63, 24 & 57 licenses

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $75 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

Contact:

Zack Delavale

Sr. Managing Director, Trading

Direct: 646-547-2497

zack@think-equity.com

William Baquet

President

646-814-1028

wbaquet@think-equity.com

Phil Quartuccio

Head of Global Trading

646-968-9361

pq@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

