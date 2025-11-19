VIK IN CHILE IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST VINEYARDS 2025

- Vik (No.1) in Millahue, Chile is named The World's Best Vineyard 2025, sponsored by Resy & Tock, and The Best Vineyard in South America
- Ranking includes vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents and 11 new entries
- Aperture Cellars (No.14) in Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award
- Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Jack's Creek, goes to Klein Constantia Wine Estate (No.6), Western Cape, South Africa, also awarded The Best Vineyard in Africa
- The Best Vineyard in Europe is awarded to Schloss Johannisberg (No.2), Rheingau, Germany
- Jordan Vineyard & Winery (No.13), Alexander Valley, USA, wins The Best Vineyard in North America
- The Best Vineyard in Asia is awarded to 98Wines (No.20), Yamanashi, Japan
- Cloudy Bay Vineyards (No.26), Marlborough, New Zealand earns The Best Vineyard in Australasia
MARGARET RIVER, Australia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of wine came together in Margaret River, Western Australia this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025, with Chile's Vik named The World's Best Vineyard, sponsored by Resy & Tock. The awards ceremony, hosted at Amelia Park Wines, honours the very best vineyard experiences from 15 destinations across six continents.
Vik, the Millahue Valley, Chile vineyard founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife duo Alexander and Carrie Vik, is named The World's Best Vineyard 2025, succeeding the 2024 winner, Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain, which now enjoys an elevated position in the Hall of Fame.
Ranked at No.2 in the 2024 list, Vik is a pioneering winery and luxury hotel located within the Millahue Valley, Chile. Perched on a hilltop with the Andes mountains in the distance, the estate spans a 4,450-hectare nature reserve, with 327 hectares dedicated to vineyards that are planted across 12 distinct microclimates. The winery combines innovative, sustainable viticulture with striking architectural features, such as its floating, structural roof of bronzed titanium, inspired by the work of Frank Gehry and Richard Serra. Offering immersive wine experiences and fine dining, guests can dine at Milla Milla, its signature glass-walled restaurant with a majestic wine cellar and views of the valley. Visitors can stay in one of 22 themed rooms or seven private bungalows and can enjoy experiences such as trekking and horseback riding. Known for its commitment to the environment and award-winning wines, Vik stands out for blending luxury, artistry and terroir-driven excellence.
Vik is followed in the ranking by Schloss Johannisberg (No.2) in Rheingau, Germany and Bodegas Ysios (No.3) in Rioja, Spain.
William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Vineyards, comments: "We are thrilled to announce The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 list and honour Vik as The World's Best Vineyard, sponsored by Resy & Tock. The estate has shown exceptional dedication to creating immersive vineyard experiences, seamlessly blending innovative design within the stunning Millahue Valley landscape and offering interactive tastings to captivate every visitor. This year's list highlights the diversity and innovation of the vineyards shaping the global wine scene. It is a celebration of excellence, passion and the stories behind each vineyard, and we look forward to wine lovers around the world discovering these remarkable places."
Schloss Johannisberg, Rheingau, Germany is named The Best Vineyard in Europe and ranks No.2 on the list. Nestled in the Rheingau region, it is renowned as the world's first Riesling winery, with over 1,200 years of winemaking heritage. Visitors can embark on guided tours through the historic palace grounds as well as the impressive 11th-century subterranean cellar, the "Bibliotheca Subterranea".
Klein Constantia Wine Estate, Western Cape, South Africa is named The Best Vineyard in Africa and recipient of the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Jack's Creek. Coming in at No.6 on this year's list, it has climbed 35 places since 2024. Situated in the Constantia Valley, Klein Constantia Wine Estate is famed for producing Vin de Constance. Guests can enjoy a scenic vineyard drive in an open-top Land Rover, followed by tastings of this iconic dessert wine. The estate also offers intimate cellar tours, providing insights into the winemaking process.
The Best Vineyard in North America goes to Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Alexander Valley, USA (No.13) offering immersive vineyard experiences set amid rolling hills, olive groves and sustainable vineyards. Guests can enjoy guided tours of the estate, panoramic viewpoints and curated food and wine pairings, featuring its signature Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.
98Wines, Yamanashi, Japan wins The Best Vineyard in Asia (No.20). Located approximately 100 kilometres from Tokyo, 98Wines offers a multisensory vineyard experience. Visitors can hike through the scenic vineyards, savouring panoramic views of Mt. Fuji. The estate also features an adjacent brewery serving craft beer and a nearby forest hotel where guests can indulge in Japanese cuisine paired with local wines.
The Best Vineyard in Australasia is awarded to Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Marlborough, New Zealand (No.26), a new entry in this year's 1-50 list. In the renowned Marlborough region, Cloudy Bay Vineyards provides an immersive vineyard tour exploring diverse terroirs, followed by a tasting session at its Founders Cellar. Guests can enjoy a unique lunch at Jack's Raw Bar, experiencing the estate's wines alongside fresh, local produce.
Aperture Cellars, Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award (No.14), offering a curated "Site Series" experience. This private tour delves into the nuances of cool-climate vineyards, showcasing single-vineyard wines. The estate also provides bespoke tasting experiences, allowing guests to explore the artistry of winemaking in a serene setting.
Along with Aperture Cellars and Cloudy Bay Vineyards, a total of 11 vineyards make their debut onto the list this year, including Pago de Carraovejas (No.18) in Ribera del Duero, Spain; Perelada (No.22) in Catalonia, Spain; Maysara Winery (No.23) in Willamette Valley, USA; William Chris Vineyards (No.31) in Texas Hill Country, USA; Nyetimber (No.32) in West Sussex, England; Almaviva (No.34) in Maipo Valley, Chile; Kaiken Wines (No.36) in Mendoza, Argentina; Joseph Phelps Vineyards (No.37) in Napa Valley, USA; and Viña Cobos (No.49) in Mendoza, Argentina.
A further eight vineyards re-entered the 1-50 ranking, including Brooks Wine (No.35) in Willamette Valley, USA; Viña Santa Rita (No.41) in Maipo, Chile; Château de Berne (No.43) in Provence, France; Rippon (No.44) in Central Otago, New Zealand; Mission Hill Family Estate (No.45) in Okanagan Valley, Canada; Château Mercian Mariko Winery (No.46) in Nagano Prefecture, Japan; Henschke (No.47) in Eden Valley, Australia; and Champagne Taittinger (No.50) in Champagne, France.
The Voting Process
The World's 50 Best Vineyards list is compiled from the votes of more than 700 travel and wine tourism experts. The world is split into 20 geographical regions, each headed up by an acknowledged expert as its Academy Chair. Each region is responsible for recruiting 36 wine and travel professionals. Each member of the Voting Academy must vote for seven vineyards. There is no pre-determined checklist of criteria or predefined list to choose from - each vote is a nomination for a vineyard experience open to the public that they deem to be truly among the best in the world.
1-50 List:
Position
Vineyard
Region
1
Vik
Millahue
2
Schloss Johannisberg
Rheingau
3
Bodegas Ysios
Rioja
4
Bodega Garzón
Maldonado
5
Château Smith Haut Lafitte
Bordeaux
6
Klein Constantia Wine Estate
Western Cape
7
Creation
Hemel-en-Aarde
8
Maison Ruinart
Champagne
9
Château D'Yquem
Sauternes
10
Montes
Colchagua Valley
11
Durigutti Family Winemakers
Mendoza
12
Bodegas Salentein
Mendoza
13
Jordan Vineyard & Winery
Alexander Valley
14
Aperture Cellars
Sonoma
15
Champagne Bollinger
Champagne
16
Weingut Dr. Loosen
Mosel
17
El Enemigo
Mendoza
18
Pago De Carraovejas
Ribera del Duero
19
Ceretto
Piedmont
20
98Wines
Yamanashi
21
Bodegas Tio Pepe (González Byass)
Jerez
22
Perelada
Catalonia
23
Maysara Winery
Willamette Valley
24
Vivanco
Rioja
25
Gramona
Alt Penedés
26
Cloudy Bay Vineyards
Marlborough
27
Château Pape Clément
Bordeaux
28
Gusbourne
Kent
29
Riccitelli Wine Company
Mendoza
30
Bodega Colomé
Salta
31
William Chris Vineyards
Texas Hill Country
32
Nyetimber
West Sussex
33
Château Héritage
Bekaa Valley
34
Almaviva
Maipo Valley
35
Brooks Wine
Willamette Valley
36
Kaiken Wines
Mendoza
37
Joseph Phelps Vineyards
Napa Valley
38
Abadía Retuerta
Castilla Y Leon
39
Robert Mondavi Winery
Napa Valley
40
Viu Manent
Colchagua Valley
41
Viña Santa Rita
Maipo
42
Casas Del Bosque
Casablanca Valley
43
Château de Berne
Provence
44
Rippon
Central Otago
45
Mission Hill Family Estate
Okanagan Valley
46
Château Mercian Mariko Winery
Nagano Prefecture
47
Henschke
Eden Valley
48
Marqués De Murrieta Estates & Wines
Rioja
49
Viña Cobos
Mendoza
50
Champagne Taittinger
Champagne
About The World's 50 Best Vineyards
The World's 50 Best Vineyards reflects the best winery and vineyard experiences around the globe and provides an annual snapshot of the opinions and experiences of more than 700 travel and wine tourism experts. Formerly known as the World's Best Vineyards, The World's 50 Best Vineyards will continue to develop into a world-class live event programme, culminating in a much-anticipated awards ceremony, attended by the most influential industry tastemakers, vineyard owners and media from around the world. The results and the awards are organised and published by William Reed.
About the host region: Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA)
Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA) is responsible for promoting Western Australia (WA) as an incredible holiday and events destination. Tourism WA's new 'Walking on a Dream' campaign is inspired by Western Australia's unique Aboriginal culture and is about inspiring holidaymakers to visit the region by showcasing its dreamlike qualities: stunning landscapes, supernatural colour contrasts, otherworldly phenomena, immersive connections with authentic characters and one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire a sense of unparalleled freedom and discovery. Find out more about Western Australia.
