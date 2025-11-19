Palo Alto-Based Security Company Grows 1000% in Last Three Years with Innovations in SaaS and AI Agent Security

Obsidian Security, leader in SaaS security, today announced it ranked No. 95 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Obsidian Security grew close to 1000% during the 2021-2024 period.

Obsidian Security's Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Imam, credits the company's accelerated growth to relentless focus on SaaS and AI security innovation and a growing global enterprise customer base with the likes of AAA, Seagate, S&P Global, Snowflake and T-Mobile.

"The Deloitte Fast 500 recognition reflects the innovation we are driving in SaaS and AI security and the hypergrowth we are seeing among enterprise customers investing in our security platform," said Hasan Imam, CEO, Obsidian Security. "As we enter the AI era, the need for security and intelligence on SaaS applications has become even more mission-critical. At Obsidian, we are not just shaping the future of SaaS security but also becoming the security enabler for our customers to innovate and scale with their AI investments."

As the market leader in SaaS security, Obsidian is on a mission to make the usage of agentic AI safe and secure. The Deloitte Fast 500 recognition follows Obsidian's recent major expansion of its platform to secure the next frontier of SaaS and AI. The announcement brings together community-built integrations, deep data context, and AI-driven intelligence to help organizations secure their expanding SaaS environment at enterprise scale.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the leading SaaS security platform, trusted by global enterprises like Snowflake, T-Mobile, and S&P Global. We protect over 250 global organizations, including many of the world's largest Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies, with data center availability in North America, EMEA, and APAC. Backed by top investors including Greylock, Norwest Venture Partners, and IVP, we're closing a critical gap: securing the SaaS and AI tools that organizations rely on. Our platform reduces risk, detects and responds to threats, and prevents breaches at the source. Obsidian was built by leaders who redefined endpoint and identity security at CrowdStrike, Okta, Cylance, and Carbon Black.

For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com

