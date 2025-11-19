KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Outstanding GMV Growth for Luxury Mytheresa of +13.5% vs. Q1 FY25 and Net Sales growth of +12.2% vs. Q1 FY25

of +13.5% vs. Q1 FY25 and Net Sales growth of +12.2% vs. Q1 FY25 Exceptional customer economics across all segments vs. Q1 FY25: Luxury Mytheresa +15.0% increase in GMV per top customer; Luxury NAP MRP increase in GMV per top customer of +4.0%; Off-price YOOX increase in GMV per top customer of +4.7%

vs. Q1 FY25: Luxury Mytheresa +15.0% increase in GMV per top customer; Luxury NAP MRP increase in GMV per top customer of +4.0%; Off-price YOOX increase in GMV per top customer of +4.7% Strong Increase of Average Order Value LTM across all segments vs. Q1 FY25: Luxury Mytheresa of +10.7% to now €797; Luxury NAP MRP of +15.5% to now €836; Off-price YOOX +18.0% to now €256

vs. Q1 FY25: Luxury Mytheresa of +10.7% to now €797; Luxury NAP MRP of +15.5% to now €836; Off-price YOOX +18.0% to now €256 Strong US Market Presence of LuxExperience with US Net Sales share of 31.6% of total business in Q1 FY26

with US Net Sales share of 31.6% of total business in Q1 FY26 Significantly increased Adjusted EBITDA profitability for Luxury Mytheresa with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5%, up 210bps vs. Q1 FY25

for Luxury Mytheresa with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5%, up 210bps vs. Q1 FY25 Transformation Plan for Group Well On Track: Cost-reduction action started across all ex-YNAP businesses. Agreement signed for sale of assets powering THE OUTNET which is expected to close in Q1 CY26

Cost-reduction action started across all ex-YNAP businesses. Agreement signed for sale of assets powering THE OUTNET which is expected to close in Q1 CY26 As Expected Only Moderate Top-line Decline of LuxExperience with -4.3% GMV and -4.2% Net Sales vs. Q1 FY25 on an illustrative basis at an Adjusted EBITDA margin of -5.0% in Q1 FY26

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025. The leading luxury multi-brand digital platform reported strong results and improvements across all three segments. Mytheresa demonstrated continued outstanding Net Sales growth and significantly increased Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER clearly show the first signs of the commercial turnaround while YOOX off-price Net Sales continued to decline as expected due to the focus on the healthy core of the business.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of LuxExperience, said, "I am very pleased with the strong results and improvements across all three segments. Mytheresa continues to demonstrate our unique ability to deliver strong growth and profitability despite ongoing macro headwinds. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER clearly show signs of the commercial turnaround that will drive renewed growth and profitability after years of decline. In the off-price segment we follow the anticipated transformation and I am pleased that we have been off to a fast start here also.

Kliger continued, "LuxExperience is in the perfect position to benefit from the continued growth of digital luxury and the ongoing consolidation in the sector. We expect to become the one and only destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide."

LUXEXPERIENCE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (on an illustrative basis)

GMV decline of -4.3% to €589.0 million in Q1 FY26 as compared to €615.3 million in the prior year period

Net Sales decrease of -4.2% to €557.2 million as compared to €581.8 million in the prior year quarter

Gross Profit Margin of 44.1%, increasing by +190bps

SG&A expenses decreased by -8.2% from Q1 FY 25 to Q1 FY 26, also including capitalized expenses in PY

Adjusted EBITDA of -€28.1 million with and Adjusted EBITDA margin of -5.0%

LUXURY MYTHERESA FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

GMV growth of +13.5% to €245.9 million in Q1 FY26 as compared to €216.6 million in the prior year period

Net Sales increase of +12.2% year-over-year to €226.3 million as compared to €201.7 million in Q1 FY25

Gross Profit margin of 44.6%, an increase of 70 BPs year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of €7.9 million vs. €2.9 million in Q1 FY25 and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5% in Q1 FY26 as compared to 1.4% in the prior year period

LUXURY NAP MRP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (on an illustrative basis)

GMV decline of -10.8% to €224.5 million in Q1 FY26 as compared to €251.7 million in the prior year period

Net Sales decrease of -10.8% year-over-year to €212.3 million as compared to €238.1 million in the prior year quarter

Gross Profit Margin expansion of +120bps to 47.8% in Q1 FY26

SG&A expenses decreased by -6.8% from Q4 of FY25 to Q1 FY26 and -9.7% from Q1 FY 25 to Q1 FY26, also including capitalized expenses in PY

Negative Adjusted EBITDA of -€14.6 million in Q1 FY26 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of -6.9%

OFF-PRICE YOOX FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (on an illustrative basis)

GMV decline of -19.3% to €118.6 million in Q1 FY26 as compared to €147.0 million in the prior year period

Net Sales decrease of -16.6% to €118.6 million as compared to €142.1 million in the prior year quarter

Gross Profit Margin expansion of +390bps to 36.5% in Q1 FY26

SG&A expenses decreased by -15.5% from Q1 FY 25 to Q1 FY26, also including capitalized expenses in PY and despite re-allocated fixed costs from THE OUTNET to YOOX

Negative Adjusted EBITDA of -€21.4 million in Q1 FY26 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of -18.1%

GROUP KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Group Level: Reorganization to new operating model almost completed. LuxExperience to focus off-price resources on its YOOX business and accelerate the overall transformation plan after sale of THE OUTNET

Reorganization to new operating model almost completed. LuxExperience to focus off-price resources on its YOOX business and accelerate the overall transformation plan after sale of THE OUTNET Luxury Mytheresa: Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, Moncler, Calvin Klein Collection, Saint Laurent, Max Mara, Zegna, God's True Cashmere and many more; Impactful Top Customer events and "money-can't-buy" experiences, including a NYFW celebration with Calvin Klein in New York, an intimate presentation and dinner with LOEWE at The Glass House in Connecticut, and a private dinner on stage at the Turin Opera House with Zegna

Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, Moncler, Calvin Klein Collection, Saint Laurent, Max Mara, Zegna, God's True Cashmere and many more; Impactful Top Customer events and "money-can't-buy" experiences, including a NYFW celebration with Calvin Klein in New York, an intimate presentation and dinner with LOEWE at The Glass House in Connecticut, and a private dinner on stage at the Turin Opera House with Zegna Luxury NAP MRP : Renewed focus on EIP events and exclusive brand collaborations including Nili Lotan, Chloe, Jimmy Choo, Aime Leon Dore for NET-A-PORTER and Enfants Riches Deprimes, Drakes, Aime Leon Dore and Brunello Cucinelli for MR PORTER

: Renewed focus on EIP events and exclusive brand collaborations including Nili Lotan, Chloe, Jimmy Choo, Aime Leon Dore for NET-A-PORTER and Enfants Riches Deprimes, Drakes, Aime Leon Dore and Brunello Cucinelli for MR PORTER Off-price YOOX: Agreement to sell the assets of THE OUTNET presenting a tailored solution for THE OUTNET to achieve its full potential under a renewed independent, stand-alone business model

SALE OF ASSETS POWERING THE OUTNET

On October 31, 2025, LuxExperience B.V. and The O Group LLC announced that they have entered into a binding agreement for LuxExperience to sell the set of assets powering THE OUTNET platform:

THE OUTNET Assets to be transferred will include the relevant brand rights, customer data, full inventory and the US distribution center as well as required work-force in the US and the UK employees

A Cash consideration of USD 30 million is paid for THE OUTNET Assets, which is subject to adjustment based on inventory levels at closing, and for a certain period after closing LuxExperience will provide certain operational and IT services all priced at cost level

LuxExperience will continue its commercial relationship with THE OUTNET also after closing of the transaction

Transaction is expected to enable THE OUTNET to achieve its full potential under a renewed independent, stand-alone business model

The divestment of THE OUTNET Assets allows LuxExperience to focus off-price resources on its YOOX business and accelerate the overall transformation plan in regard to an efficient infrastructure platform for NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER

Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 CY26, subject to certain closing conditions, including customary regulatory approvals and payment of the purchase price, which is subject to adjustment based on inventory levels at closing

In our financial reporting, the off-price segment will be purely referred to the business of YOOX from now on, while THE OUTNET is classified as "discontinued operations" and is no longer considered part of LuxExperience's core financial performance.

UPDATED GUIDANCE

Therefore, LuxExperience now expects for FY26:

GMV €2.4 billion to €2.7 billion and

an Adjusted EBITDA margin between -2% to +1%

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to financing activities; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

The risk that the completed YNAP acquisition and the post-acquisition integration could have an adverse effect on the ability of YNAP to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their brand partners and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of YNAP and Mytheresa, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; LuxExperience's ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive industry; LuxExperience's ability to respond to consumer demands, spending and tastes; general economic conditions, including economic conditions resulting from deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, such as the recent global trade war that escalated after the U.S. imposed tariffs on countries across the globe, and the adoption of retaliatory tariffs by those countries, that may adversely impact consumer demand; LuxExperience's ability to acquire new customers and retain existing customers; consumers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; LuxExperience's reliance on consumer discretionary spending; and LuxExperience's ability to maintain average order levels and other factors.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" included in the Form 20-F filed on October 30, 2025. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.luxexperience.com.

The acquisition of YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. ("YNAP") (together with its subsidiaries, "YNAP Sub-Group") by LuxExperience was completed on April 23, 2025 ("YNAP Acquisition"). The results of YNAP are included within the consolidated financial statements of LuxExperience for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of Mytheresa are included for the entirety of all periods presented.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude the recognition/release of extraordinary inventory write down, other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses share-based compensation expense and one-off Intercompany recharges. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

Illustrative key operating and financial metrics by segment are non-IFRS financial measures that we present by segment for each period and were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy YNAP and Mytheresa. These measures are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the acquisition actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. In addition, these measures have not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

SEGMENT REALIGNMENT

Effective for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, LuxExperience is realigning its reportable segments to correspond with changes to its operating model to reflect its new management structure and organizational responsibilities following the acquisition of YNAP. As further described herein, LuxExperience's three new reportable segments are: Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP, and Off-price YOOX. THE OUTNET is classified as "discontinued operations" and is no longer considered part of our LuxExperience's core financial performance.

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

LuxExperience B.V.

Illustrative key operating and financial metrics by segment for the

three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025

The following illustrative segment information for Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP and Off-Price YOOX is presented as if these segments had been included in LuxExperience Group's management reporting for the three months ended September 30, 2024. These segments were not presented in the Company's unaudited quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as the YNAP Group was subsequently acquired on April 23, 2025, and therefore was not owned by the Company during the prior year comparative period presented. The following segment information should not be viewed as a substitute for LuxExperience Group's segment reporting. Further, the segment information presented here is not necessarily indicative of LuxExperience Group's results to be expected for any future periods.

THE OUTNET business under Off-Price segment has been classified as discontinued operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Therefore, the results of THE OUTNET business has been removed from the Off-Price segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table illustrates our operating and financial metrics for Luxury MYTHERESA segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2024 2025 Change

in / BPs Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)(1) 216.6 245.9 13.5% Active customers (LTM in thousands)(2) 842 812 (3.6%) Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands)(2) 2,095 1,997 (4.7%) Average order value (LTM)(2) 720 797 10.7% Net sales 201.7 226.3 12.2% Gross profit 88.6 101.0 14.0% Gross profit margin(3) 43.9% 44.6% 70 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(4) 2.9 7.9 172.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 1.4% 3.5% 210 BPs

(1) Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found on page 34 in our quarterly report. (2) Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented. (3) As a percentage of net sales. (4) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see page 34.

The following table illustrates operating and financial metrics for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025:

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2024 2025 Change

in / BPs Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)(1) 251.7 224.5 (10.8%) Active customers (LTM in thousands)(2) 1,176 872 (25.9%) Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands)(2) 3,024 2,381 (21.3%) Average order value (LTM)(2) 724 836 15.5% Net sales 238.0 212.3 (10.8%) Gross profit 110.8 101.5 (8.4%) Gross profit margin(3) 46.6% 47.8% 120 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(4) 3.9 (14.6) (473.7%) Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 1.6% (6.9%) (850) BPs

The following table illustrates operating and financial metrics for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025:

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2024 2025 Change

in / BPs Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)(1) 147.0 118.6 (19.3%) Active customers (LTM in thousands)(2) 1,403 1,121 (20.1%) Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands)(2) 4,098 2,955 (27.9%) Average order value (LTM)(2) 217 256 18.0% Net sales 142.1 118.6 (16.6%) Gross profit 46.3 43.3 (6.4%) Gross profit margin(3) 32.6% 36.5% 390 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(4) (25.1) (21.4) (14.7%) Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) (17.7%) (18.1%) (40 BPs)

LuxExperience B.V.

Consolidated Financial Statements of LuxExperience Group

Below tables present consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss, Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows of LuxExperience Group including YNAP Sub-Group being consolidated starting from the acquisition date of April 23, 2025.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Amounts in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 Net sales 201,701 573,501 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (113,067 (322,763 Gross profit 88,633 250,738 Shipping and payment cost (29,360 (84,660 Marketing expenses (24,992 (49,999 Selling, general and administrative expenses (56,013 (173,962 Depreciation and amortization (7,128 (11,607 Other expenses, net (1,177 (12,171 Operating loss (30,036 (81,660 Finance costs (1,221 (3,057 Finance income 1,952 Finance costs, net (1,221 (1,105 Loss before income taxes (31,257 (82,765 Income tax (expense) benefit 7,736 (2,569 Net loss from continuing operations (23,522 (85,335 Loss from discontinued operations (net of tax) (13,165 Net loss (23,522 (98,499 Cash Flow Hedge 1,035 (2,538 Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge (289 708 Foreign currency translation (29 6,390 Other comprehensive income 717 4,560 Comprehensive loss (22,805 (93,939 Basic diluted earnings per share, - continuing operations (0.27 (0.61 Basic diluted earnings per share, - discontinued operations (0.00 (0.09 Basic diluted earnings per share, - total (0.27 (0.70 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in millions (1) 87.2 139.7

(1) In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration. For further details, refer to note 15 in our quarterly report.

LuxExperience B.V.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Amounts in millions) (in thousands) June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025

(unaudited) Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 156,731 156,466 Property and equipment 55,901 54,379 Right-of-use assets 201,131 173,906 Deferred tax assets 1,683 243 Other non-current assets 11,878 21,467 Total non-current assets 427,323 406,461 Current assets Inventories 1,019,539 1,017,764 Trade and other receivables 96,676 87,115 Other assets 134,766 128,829 Cash and cash equivalents 603,593 461,138 Assets classified as held for sale 36,435 Total current assets 1,854,574 1,731,280 Total assets 2,281,897 2,137,742 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 2 2 Capital reserve 912,039 916,937 Retained earnings 457,192 358,542 Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (4,469 243 Total shareholders' equity 1,364,764 1,275,724 Non-current liabilities Provisions 4,484 5,561 Lease liabilities 176,718 152,441 Deferred income tax liabilities 11 167 Other non-current liabilities 364 253 Total non-current liabilities 181,578 158,421 Current liabilities Liabilities to banks 10,000 32,019 Tax liabilities 2,764 979 Lease liabilities 32,085 29,784 Contract liabilities 49,343 52,472 Trade and other payables 285,722 191,302 Other current liabilities 346,835 372,139 Current provisions 8,807 9,200 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 15,701 Total current liabilities 735,555 703,596 Total liabilities 917,133 862,017 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 2,281,897 2,137,742

LuxExperience B.V.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Amounts in millions) (in thousands) Subscribed

capital Capital

reserve Retained

earnings

(losses) Hedging

reserve Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of July 1, 2024 1 546,913 (112,767 1,496 435,643 Net loss (23,522 (23,522 Other comprehensive loss 746 (29 717 Comprehensive loss (23,522 746 (29 (22,805 Share-based compensation 4,495 4,495 Balance as of September 30, 2024 1 551,407 (136,289 746 1,467 417,333 (unaudited) Balance as of July 1, 2025 2 912,039 457,041 (4,317 1,364,764 Net loss (98,499 (98,499 Other comprehensive income (1,830 6,390 4,560 Comprehensive income (loss) (98,499 (1,830 6,390 (93,939 Share options exercised 1,367 1,367 Share-based compensation 3,531 3,531 Balance as of September 30, 2025 (unaudited) 2 916,937 358,542 (1,830 2,073 1,275,724

LuxExperience B.V.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) Three months ended September 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2025 Net Loss (23,522 (98,499 Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization, impairment and asset disposals 7,128 12,826 Finance (income) costs, net 1,221 1,358 Share-based compensation 4,495 3,531 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,736 2,569 Change in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories 5,658 (20,834 Decrease in trade and other receivables 2,842 9,426 Decrease in other assets 10,096 (3,687 Increase in other liabilities 14,205 29,546 Increase (Decrease) in contract liabilities (799 3,254 (Decrease) in trade and other payables (39,700 (86,005 Income taxes paid (544 (3,165 Interest received 1,952 Net cash used in operating activities (26,655 (147,727 Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets (1,296 (1,450 Net cash used in investing activities (1,296 (1,450 Interest paid (1,156 (2,752 Proceeds from borrowings 25,316 22,019 Lease payments (2,258 (10,806 Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 1,367 Net cash inflow from financing activities 21,902 9,828 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,049 (139,348 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,107 603,593 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (98 (3,107 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 8,960 461,138

LuxExperience B.V.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures The following tables present a reconciliation of the Company's segment EBITDA to consolidated net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, with comparative illustrative segment information presented for the three months ended September 30, 2024: Three months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions) (unaudited) Luxury

Mytheresa Luxury

NAP MRP Off-Price

YOOX Other Reconciliation Aggregated Net sales 201.7 238.0 142.1 41.6 623.4 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (113.1 (127.2 (95.8 (34.3 (370.4 Gross profit 88.6 110.8 46.3 7.3 253.0 Shipping and payment cost (1) (29.3 (29.5 (26.1 (3.2 (0.1 (88.2 Marketing expenses (25.0 (18.8 (9.3 (2.1 (55.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) (2) (30.3 (62.0 (37.8 (12.1 (28.1 (170.2 Other income (expense), net (1.2 3.3 1.8 1.7 5.6 Segment EBITDA 2.9 3.9 (25.1 (8.5 (28.2 (55.0

* Represents OFS and FM businesses being wound down. ** There were €23,825 thousand in expenses related to Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and share-based compensation expenses totaling €4,495 thousand. (1) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses represent (i) professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions, (ii) certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of our business and (iii) other non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the costs of closing our distribution center in Heimstetten, Germany. (2) Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods. Our methodology to adjust for share-based compensation and subsequently calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income includes both share-based compensation expense connected to the IPO and share-based compensation expense recognized in connection with grants under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI) for the Mytheresa Group key management members and share-based compensation expense due to Supervisory Board Members Plans. We do not consider share-based compensation expense to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) (unaudited) Luxury

Mytheresa Luxury

NAP MRP Off-Price

YOOX Other Reconciliation IFRS Consolidated Net sales 226.3 212.3 118.6 19.2 (2.9 573.5 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (125.4 (110.8 (75.3 (14.2 2.9 (322.8 Gross profit 101.0 101.5 43.3 5.0 0.0 250.7 Shipping and payment cost (1) (36.0 (28.3 (17.7 (1.6 (1.1 (84.7 Marketing expenses (25.6 (17.6 (6.8 (50.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) (2) (31.7 (61.9 (33.9 (2.2 (44.3 (174.0 Other income (expense), net 0.2 (8.2 (6.4 2.2 (12.2 Segment EBITDA 7.9 (14.6 (21.4 3.4 (45.4 (70.1 Depreciation and amortization (11.6 Finance costs, net (1.1 Income tax (expense) benefit (2.6 Net loss from continued operations (85.4

*Represents OFS and FM businesses being wound down. ** There were €41,852 thousand in expenses related to Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and share-based compensation expenses totaling €3,531 thousand. Additionally, there was €2,858 thousand in inter-segmental purchases of inventory which were subsequently sold during the period, and are therefore eliminated from Net sales and Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales: Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2024 2025 Change

in / BPs Net loss from continued operations (23.5 (85.4 (263.3 Depreciation and amortization 7.1 11.6 63.5 Finance costs, net 1.2 1.1 (7.9 Income tax (expense) benefit (7.7 2.6 (133.4 EBITDA (22.9 (70.1 (206.1 Adjustments: Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) 21.3 41.9 96.6 Share-based compensation (2) 4.5 3.6 (21.0 Adjusted EBITDA 2.9 (24.7 (950.7 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA margin Net sales 201.7 573.5 184.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.4 (4.3 (570 BPs)

(1) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses represent (i) professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions, (ii) certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of our business, and (iii) other non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the costs of closing distribution centers. (2) Share-based compensation [expense] includes expenses related to share-based compensation grants made to certain members of our management and Supervisory Board for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods. Our methodology to adjust for share-based compensation and subsequently calculate Adjusted EBITDA includes both share-based compensation expense connected to the IPO and share-based compensation expense recognized in connection with grants under the LTI for LuxExperience key management members and share-based compensation expense due to Supervisory Board Members Plan. We do not consider share-based compensation expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. This adjustment impacts sales, general and administrative expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119052534/en/

