Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0MVKA | ISIN: US0640581007 | Ticker-Symbol: BN9
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 13:07
93,42 Euro
+0,64 % +0,59
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 12:24 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GBM Securities Ltd: GBM Securities Strengthens Custody Framework through Collaboration with BNY Pershing EMEA

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBM Securities is pleased to announce the enhancement of its custody framework through BNY Pershing EMEA, one of the world's leading providers of clearing and custody solutions for institutional clients.

GBM Securities logo

The new arrangement, established under Model B of the custody framework, introduces a tri-party structure designed to elevate asset protection, transparency, and operational resilience across GBM's prime brokerage platform. Under this model, client assets are held directly with BNY Pershing EMEA, ensuring full segregation and alignment with internationally recognised custody standards.

"This enhancement marks a significant milestone in the continued evolution of our prime brokerage infrastructure," said Gerald Banks, CEO of GBM Securities. "By working with BNY Pershing EMEA, we are strengthening the safeguards around client assets and reinforcing our commitment to institutional-grade governance and transparency."

The initiative underscores GBM's strategic focus on robust risk management and operational excellence. By integrating BNY Pershing EMEA's globally recognised custody capabilities, GBM Securities aims to deliver greater confidence to institutional clients navigating increasingly complex markets.

This relationship represents a further step in GBM's broader mission to provide a secure, scalable, and efficient prime brokerage ecosystem that meets the highest standards of global financial practice. It reflects the firm's proactive approach to adapting infrastructure and controls in support of client protection and sustainable growth.

About GBM Securities
GBM Securities is a London-based prime brokerage firm, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 586463). The firm provides institutional investors and family offices with tailored brokerage and prime brokerage services across global markets, combining advanced technology, rigorous compliance, and deep market expertise.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823423/GBM_Securities_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gbm-securities-strengthens-custody-framework-through-collaboration-with-bny-pershing-emea-302618743.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
