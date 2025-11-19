Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
PR Newswire
19.11.2025
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 18-November-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

446.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue

452.35p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 18-November-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

348.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue

348.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


