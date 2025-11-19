UK companies fail to disclose responsible AI practices despite a growing expectation according to survey by Comprend

Survey of the largest listed companies finds UK sets the pace on accessibility, but lags on responsible AI.

Key findings:

Responsible AI disclosure remains a major blind spot as only 10% of companies disclose how they use AI responsibly.

Three-quarters of UK companies (75%) publish an accessibility statement but lag behind European companies in disclosing responsible AI.

Sustainability communication is expanding but still uneven.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A LEADING SURVEY into the UK's top listed companies has found that only a small number present their approach to ethical AI use through a policy or framework directly available on their corporate website - despite a growing expectation from their audiences.

Webranking by Comprend evaluates the UK's largest listed companies on how well their corporate websites meet stakeholder expectations. This year's survey of 104 businesses showed that while 79% of UK companies discuss how emerging technologies such as AI are affecting their business and 65% publish detailed information or examples, only 10% disclose how they use AI responsibly. This puts the UK slightly behind the European average of just 12%.

Now in its 29th year, the?Webranking by leading global comms and marketing agency Comprend evaluates the digital communications of the largest UK and European companies. Its methodology is based on a specific set of criteria that are updated annually based on surveys of stakeholder expectations. These criteria are used to evaluate and score corporate websites from 0 to 100.?

This year, UK companies achieved an average score of 46.4 out of 100, slightly below the Europe 500 average of 47.1.

Coca Cola HBC was this year's highest scorer, with 60 points while Croda International was this year's highest climber, going from 51.9 to 57.6 points. In second place, BP scored 61.8 points, and Centrica was in third place, scoring 59.7 points.



James Handslip, Managing Director, Comprend UK says: "Top performers in Webranking demonstrate consistent strengths in financial transparency, accessibility, and cohesive storytelling - linking strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation across their corporate sites. This year, more than ever, interest in how companies use emerging technologies is high. Yet the findings show a clear gap between discussing AI and demonstrating responsible governance, highlighting a critical opportunity for companies to build trust through greater transparency."

The Webranking findings on AI form part of a broader study on how companies are adapting their online communication in response to growing expectations for transparency and regulatory change.



While UK companies continue to perform well on the fundamentals - particularly in accessibility - the results reveal growing pressure to communicate more clearly on new and complex topics such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and sustainability governance.

Evolving expectations for transparency

The findings reflect how UK companies are navigating a rapidly changing communication landscape shaped by regulation and technology. As frameworks like the EU AI Act, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the European Accessibility Act set new benchmarks for disclosure, companies are expected to present complex information in an accessible, credible, and consistent way.

Strong accessibility performance

Accessibility continues to be a clear UK strength.

75% of companies publish an accessibility statement, far ahead of the Europe 500 average of 42%.

86% achieve an Accessibility Cloud rating of A or B, compared with 79% across Europe.

This suggests that UK companies are more advanced in embedding accessibility as part of digital quality and inclusion - an encouraging sign as new accessibility regulations take effect.

AI communication expands, but responsibility remains under-addressed

The survey found that 79% of UK companies provide at least brief information about how AI, IoT or blockchain affect their business, and 65% go further by offering detailed examples or dedicated pages.

However, only 10% disclose their approach to ethical or responsible AI, such as through a policy or framework - slightly below the European average of 12%. This gap highlights an opportunity for UK companies to take a leadership role in AI governance transparency, especially as investor and regulatory scrutiny increases.

Sustainability disclosure diversifies

As sustainability reporting enters a new era, UK companies are steadily expanding their communication.

18% disclose external assurance of sustainability data (compared with 12% in Europe).

% publish a double materiality assessment.

57% present sustainability information within their careers section, aligning purpose with employee engagement.

These results show that many UK companies are integrating sustainability more deeply across their corporate narrative, not only within dedicated ESG sections.

Innovation and digitalisation gaining visibility

37% of UK companies now include information about innovation, digitalisation or AI initiatives in their investment case - a positive sign of how these topics are becoming part of the mainstream business and investor story.

Top Webranking performers in the UK

Company Sector Score Coca-Cola HBC Food, Beverage and Tobacco 63.0 BP Energy 61.8 Centrica Utilities 59.7 Diageo Food, Beverage and Tobacco 58.4 Halma Industrial Goods and Services 57.7 Croda International Chemicals 57.6 GlaxoSmithKline Health Care 57.3 HSBC Banks 57.2 Phoenix Group Insurance 56.6 Shell Energy 56.3 Vodafone Group Telecommunications 56.1 Weir Group Industrial Goods and Services 56 Aviva Insurance 55.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings Industrial Goods and Services 55.7 Smiths Group Industrial Goods and Services 55.5 NatWest Group Banks 55.3 Rio Tinto Basic Resources 54.9 BT Group Telecommunications 54.7 Experian Industrial Goods and Services 54.5 Hiscox Insurance 54

