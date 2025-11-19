Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
ACCESS Newswire
19.11.2025 13:02 Uhr
TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate Improves Patient Communication and Reduces Delays in Care

New automated medical answering service offers faster response times, better message accuracy, and 24/7 access for patients.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Healthcare organizations nationwide are facing a growing challenge: high patient call volumes, limited front desk workers, and the increased pressure to route medical messages appropriately. To offset this burden on nonclinical staff, TriageLogic has introduced MedMessage Automate, an automated medical answering service designed to streamline patient intake.

Sick Patient at Home on Phone

Sick Patient at Home on Phone
A sick patient sitting on his couch uses his smartphone to access automated medical answering services.

MedMessage Automate eliminates the need for patients to wait on hold and instead gives them secure, dynamic intake forms to self-report their symptoms - including health concerns, refill requests, follow-up questions, and more - with an accuracy of over 99%.

"Our goal is to help practices provide timely, patient-centered care even when their phones are overwhelmed," said TriageLogic leadership. "MedMessage Automate ensures patients are heard and their needs are prioritized in a way that supports both clinical accuracy and efficiency."

Key Benefits of MedMessage Automate

  • Faster response times for patient requests

  • Improved message completeness and symptom detail

  • 24/7 access to patients for reporting symptoms and concerns

  • Integration with EHRs and nurse triage workflows

  • A more comfortable, patient-friendly intake experience

Early adopters have reported up to 60% reductions in manual message intake within weeks of implementation, giving front desk staff more time for direct patient care and administrative priorities.

Healthcare organizations interested in improving patient access or reducing bottlenecked communication can request a demo to see MedMessage Automate in action.

Contact Information

Kristina Barry
Product Specialist
kristina.barry@triagelogic.com
800-723-4290

SOURCE: TriageLogic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/triagelogics-medmessage-automate-improves-patient-communication-and-r-1103220

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
