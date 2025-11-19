Chain of events: RAISE Summit, the World's Leading AI Event, Returns to Paris, July 8-9, 2026 at the Iconic Carrousel Du Louvre

EAST NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / RAISE Summit, the world's leading AI conference, today announced its 2026 edition, returning to the iconic Carrousel du Louvre, Paris, on 8-9 July 2026.

Endorsed by Eric Schmidt, former CEO & Chairman of Google, as "The fastest-growing AI tech conference in Europe, and perhaps in history" RAISE 2026 will bring together more than 9,000 global leaders. The summit retains its defining focus on seniority, with over 80% of attendees expected to be C-level executives, founders, investors, and policymakers.

Where AI's Most Influential Leaders Meet

RAISE has rapidly established itself as the meeting place for the global AI elite. The 2025 edition gathered an exceptional concentration of senior decision-makers and innovators, including 822 CEOs representing 168 Fortune 500 organizations and more than $600 billion in assets under management from attending investors.

Building on this momentum, RAISE 2026 will introduce a heightened strategic focus on enterprise adoption with the launch of the invitation-only CxO Summit. This new, dedicated programme is being architected for C-suite leaders from Fortune 1000 corporations to benchmark AI strategy, navigate complex policy friction, and forge high-level partnerships. Held within a private area of the Louvre, the CxO Summit will feature curated strategic sessions and roundtables, private lounges for executive networking, and an AI-powered matching platform facilitating high-value 1:1 business meetings. The program is designed to move beyond discussion - enabling concrete partnerships, pilot programs, and enterprise AI deployments. "The CxO Summit exists so companies don't just talk about AI, they leave RAISE with real partnerships, pilots, and signed deals" said Hadrien de Cournon, Co-Founder of RAISE Summit.

"We are curating RAISE as the essential platform for the Fortune 1000 C-suite to connect directly with the frontier builders and policymakers who are shaping the next decade of intelligence. This is not a forum for observing trends; it is where strategy is set, and capital is committed." added Hadrien de Cournon.

RAISE has consistently convened the industry's most consequential voices. Past speakers include Eric Schmidt (Former CEO, Google), Chamath Palihapitiya (Social Capital), Tony Fadell (Inventor of the iPod), Arthur Mensch (Co-Founder & CEO, Mistral AI), Clément Delangue (Co-Founder & CEO, Hugging Face), Nikesh Arora (CEO, Palo Alto Networks), Andrew Feldman (CEO, Cerebras Systems), Aravind Srinivas (Co-Founder, Perplexity AI), Jonathan Ross (Founder & CEO, Groq), among many others.

"RAISE is where everyone in AI is going" said Jonathan Ross, Founder and CEO of Groq.

RAISE Summit is proud to unveil the first names headlining its 2026 edition, five global leaders who represent the full spectrum of the AI revolution. Mark Cuban, renowned entrepreneur and technology advocate, joins Anton Osika, Founder & CEO of Lovable, building the tool that lets millions ship world-class software without writing code. They are accompanied by Qasar Younis, Founder & CEO of Applied Intuition, whose work powers the world's most advanced autonomous systems, and Marcelo Claure, founder of Claure Group and former CEO of SoftBank Group International, a driving force behind some of the largest technology investments of the past decade. Completing this opening lineup is Pat Gelsinger, General Partner at PlayGround Global and former CEO of Intel, whose leadership has shaped the modern computing landscape. Together, these speakers embody the diverse forces building the future of AI, visionaries, builders, operators, and investors whose insights will set the tone for 2026.

The World's Largest AI Innovation Ecosystem

Alongside its C-suite focus, RAISE will dramatically expand its ecosystem initiatives to host the world's largest innovation and talent platforms in AI:

The RAISE Startup Competition: Following a record-breaking 1,100+ applications, the competition connects the next generation of frontier AI companies with the world's most powerful venture capital firms and corporate investors.

The RAISE Hackathon: The summit will host 7,000 developers in the world's largest AI-focused hackathon, tasking them with building practical solutions to challenges set by global industry leaders.

About RAISE Summit

RAISE Summit is the world's most influential gathering for leaders in Artificial Intelligence, hosted annually at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. It is a global platform for deal-making, policy, and strategy, designed for "Intimacy at Scale." RAISE convenes the brightest minds, visionary partners, and industry leaders to transcend boundaries and drive AI innovation.

SOURCE: Chain of events

