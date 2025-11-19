EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel - Acquires Unpatented Mining Claim Over High-Grade Langmuir South and Langmuir #2 Nickel Zones

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / EV NICKEL INC. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an unpatented boundary mining claim was issued to EVNi in Langmuir Township covering the historic nickel zone referred to as the Langmuir South Zone which represent high-grade nickel sulphides located approximately 25 km southeast of the City of Timmins (see figure 1). Pursuant to subsection 176(3) of the Act, and as approved by the attached Order in Council (the "OIC"), an unpatented mining claim #964338 (see figure 2) for the lands in boundary cell number 42A06H380, was issued to the Company and has been recorded in the Mining Lands Administration System ("MLAS") on October 2, 2025.

The new mining claim covers a significant portion of the historic Langmuir #2 mining infrastructure, including a capped, 440 metre deep mine shaft and associated drifts and raises (see figures 2), being contained within the overall property boundaries. In 1978, the Langmuir #2 Nickel Mine was closed with historical mineral reserve of 544,311 tonnes grading 1.45% Ni remaining in the zone, as referenced in the Ontario Mineral Inventory Record ID MDI42A06SE00006 (source: Ontario Geological Survey Miscellaneous Paper 84 - Annual Report of the Regional and Resident Geologist 1978, pg 51.; Timmins Daily Press, January, 1978). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

"The issuing of the unpatented mining claim marks a major advancement for EV Nickel's Langmuir #2 Project," said Paul Davis, Vice President Exploration. "The Company is excited to have the opportunity to explore the project as a whole and determine the size and extent of the known high-grade nickel mineralization, adding to its stable of high-quality nickel assets in the Shaw Dome Project."

A compilation of historic diamond drill holes completed on the project area indicate the presence of high-grade nickel mineralization associated with the Langmuir South and Langmuir #2 Nickel Mine zones. A summary of the historic drilling is available on page 54 in a 2010 Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Langmuir North and Langmuir #1 Nickel Deposits, Langmuir Township, Ontario, Canada completed by Micon International Ltd. (https://digigeodatareports.b-cdn.net/3124.pdf). These results when combined with the results of EVNI's 2024 diamond drill program on the Langmuir #2 target including EV24-L04 that intersected 18.5m grading 1.07% Ni (see EVNI press releases dated September 4, 2024) represents an excellent exploration target to expand the high-grade nickel mineralization within the property boundaries.

The Company has submitted an application for an exploration permit to complete diamond drilling on the property with the Ontario's Ministry of Energy and Mines and anticipates the permit before year end 2025.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to provide the world with clean nickel from Tier 1 jurisdictions. Our projects are located within 30 km of Timmins, a developing hub of clean critical minerals for the North American battery and stainless-steel markets and an important emerging critical mineral district for the North American efforts to bring on-shore the full vertical integration of electric batteries and vehicles.

EV Nickel aims to play an integral part of the North American on-shoring initiative as the Company's clean, low carbon deposits can be an important source of supply to support the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Ontario and Federal policies and initiatives which strive to bring clean critical mineral production from Canada into the North American supply chain and globally.

In further support of this initiative, the Company has and will continue to partner with environmentally responsible and ethical organizations from around the province and around the world to assist in developing these essential critical minerals. EV Nickel is also eager to collaborate with all stakeholders and leading sustainable engineering, mining, automotive and battery companies to provide this key input to support global decarbonization initiatives. The governments of Ontario and Canada are also providing significant legislative, policy and financial support to help ensure that the Timmins region becomes a leading participant in the developing North American supply chain for the clean transition energy.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EVNi believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel, and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EVNi based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.evnickel.com

Or contact: Paul Davis

E-mail: info@evnickel.com

EV Nickel Inc.

200 - 150 King St. W

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ev-nickel-acquires-unpatented-mining-claim-over-high-grade-langm-1103859