Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. ("Northern Fox"), is pleased to provide the results of the 2025 geophysical program and the desktop studies that are underway to support future drilling programs at its 100% owned Eaglehead porphyry copper project (see news release dated August 22, 2025).

Highlights of the 2025 Geophysical Program

Outlined an open-ended, northwest trending, north dipping zone of anomalous chargeability and associated low resistivity measuring approximately 4,400 meters (m) long.

At the 250m level below surface, the chargeability anomaly measures approximately 1,000m wide in the East deposit and increases to 2,000m wide in the Camp deposit. The chargeability anomaly is open to the northwest past the Camp deposit.

The four deposits (East, Bornite, Pass, Camp) of porphyry mineralization outlined in the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate of the Eaglehead Project, submitted by Moose Mountain Technical Services, Sue Bird, P.Eng. with an effective date of August 21, 2023 , (see news release dated August 30, 2023) are located along the apex of the chargeability anomaly within the "mineralized corridor".

, (see news release dated August 30, 2023) are located along the apex of the chargeability anomaly within the "mineralized corridor". The program identified several pipe-like bodies of anomalous chargeability extending from the main chargeability body to surface that show a strong spatial correlation to leached, mineralized hydrothermal breccia and areas of copper showings exposed in outcrop.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The 2025 geophysical program substantially expanded the anomalous chargeability and resistivity signatures associated with the four deposits of porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization located within the mineralized corridor. The program highlights the potential to expand the mineralization in the East, Bornite, Pass and Camp deposits and draws attention to the extension of the chargeability and resistivities to the northwest portion of the project located between the Camp deposit and the West zone. This area is now a priority target for future exploration. To accommodate future drilling plans a desktop study assessing potential options to provide access to proposed drillhole locations situated between the East and Bornite deposits is in progress."

A compilation of the 2025 geophysical data acquisition program and merging of the chargeability and resistivity datasets for the 2014, 2021, and 2025 geophysical surveys is presented in Figure-1. The 7mv/s (15mrad) chargeability signature was selected to define anomalous chargeability in line with the 15mrad signature used in the 2014 and 2021 geophysical programs. Distances indicated in this news release are approximate.

Figure-1: Outline of anomalous chargeability (at a depth slice of approximately 250m below surface) based on merging of the chargeability data from the 2014-2021-2025 geophysical surveys. The reference to zones in Figure-1 synonymous with the porphyry deposits outlined in the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/275076_556c33d744f4593a_001full.jpg

The 2025 geophysical survey outlined anomalous chargeability surrounding the four open-ended porphyry deposits established in the 2023 MRE. The MRE established a strong spatial correlation between porphyry mineralization and anomalous chargeability and concluded that the mineralization contained within these deposits represents the upper levels of the porphyry mineralization. Of the four porphyry deposits, the East and the Bornite deposits are better understood and provide an example of the open-ended nature of these deposits.

The mineralized intervals supported by resource modelling and anomalous chargeability show that the mineralization in the East deposit is open to the south. The weighted average grade of selected mineralized intervals in drill holes on the south edge of the East deposit is shown in Table-1 below.

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 84 130.30 340.00 209.70 0.354 0.020 0.086 0.65 86 114.91 453.24 338.33 0.329 0.030 0.076 0.48 92 356.01 441.96 85.95 0.343 0.020 0.094 0.48 96 224.00 325.80 101.80 0.226 0.005 0.030 0.99 99A 179.00 243.00 64.00 0.402 0.004 0.038 2.01

Table-1: Selected mineralized intervals of diamond drillholes located on the south side of the East deposit.

Similarly, for the Bornite deposit the mineralized intervals supported by resource modelling and the anomalous chargeability show that the mineralization in the Bornite deposit is open to the north. The weighted average grade of selected mineralized intervals in drill holes on the north edge of the Bornite deposit are shown in Table-2 below.

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu % Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 111 59.00 101.00 42.00 0.748 0.003 0.195 5.29 112 70.00 178.00 108.00 0.386 0.007 0.193 3.43 114 130.00 296.00 166.00 0.533 0.029 0.294 2.07 116 140.00 251.00 111.00 0.483 0.020 0.276 1.40 120 29.00 106.00 77.00 0.369 0.008 0.091 0.86

Table-2: Selected mineralized intervals of diamond drillholes located on the north side of the Bornite deposit.

The significant increase in size of the anomalous chargeability demonstrates the potential to extend the mineralization in all four deposits to the north and south and continuity of the mineralization between these deposits. The abrupt termination of the chargeability at the east end of the East deposit is consistent with the current geological, alteration and mineral resource models for the East deposit. The 2025 program also highlighted the previously unrecognized mineral potential of the Camp deposit and the 1,500m long area between the Camp deposit and the West zone, a previously defined area of porphyry style mineralization. The drillhole collar locations used in this news release are shown in Table-3 below.

Deposit DDH ID UTM East UTM North UTM Elev.(m) EOH(m) Azi (deg) Dip (deg) East 84 495271 6482106 1449 447.14 000 -65

86 495221 6482105 1446 453.24 000 -65

92 495068 6482055 1444 441.96 000 -65

96 495330 6482104 1436 325.8 022 -65

99A 495183 6482030 1444 425.8 358 -64 Bornite 111 493806 6482538 1459 206.35 000 -47

112 493858 6482483 1459 268.75 000 -64

114 494035 6482531 1470 331 005 -62

116 494124 6482534 1456 318.4 005 -54

120 494301 6482643 1476 182.3 000 -50

Table 3: Eaglehead Drillhole Collar Locations used in this news release.

Coordinates Datum: UTM Zone 9 (NAD83 CSRS) with units in metres - Orthometric Elevations are derived from GPS ellipsoidal elevations and the HT2_0 Geoid Model.

Notes: DDH ID = drillhole number, Elev. = surface elevation of drill collar, EOH = total length of drillhole, Azi = direction of drillhole in relation to North (000 deg), Dip = angle between the horizontal and trace of drillhole at depth.

Desktop Study

The 500m long gap in the drillhole coverage between the East and Bornite deposits is a priority area for future drilling. Positive results from drilling in this area potentially expands the project resource and provides greater certainty on the geometry of the mineralization. Geological modelling indicates the drilling completed to date may have been parallel or sub-parallel to the dip of the mineralized quartz veins and fractures as suggested by surface measurements of these mineralized structures.

The proposed area for drilling is located north of a small stream, and the desktop study is being completed to assess options to establish long term access to the area on the north side of the stream, minimize the environmental disturbance and significantly reduce costs related to drill moves.

About the Eaglehead Project

The Eaglehead project covers an intrusion hosted calc-alkalic polymetallic (Cu-Mo-Au-Ag) porphyry copper system (i.e. like the porphyry deposits in the Highland Valley district of BC) located in the prolific Quesnel Terrain approximately 50 kilometers (km) east of Dease Lake, BC. The property covers 15,713 ha centered over the Late Triassic-Early Jurassic (195Ma) granodioritic/dioritic Eaglehead batholith. The exploration target is an 8km by 3km zone of altered and mineralized rocks located along the southern margin of the batholith referred to as the "mineralized corridor" that hosts four open-ended deposits and two large zones of porphyry style copper-molybdenum-gold-silver mineralization and associated alteration located along the apex of an open-ended chargeability anomaly.

Survey Specifications

Survey specification for the 2025 geophysical survey and merging the geophysical data sets from the 2014, 2021 and 2025 geophysical surveys have been set out in several news releases (see news release dated July 16, 2025).

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox, and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements: open-ended, northwest trending anomalous chargeability; the potential size of the mineralized envelope; the porphyry potential of the Eaglehead project; and a desktop study.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: that the geological, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the chargeability and resistivity data may be erroneous; the updated chargeability and resistivity models may not be representative of porphyry mineralization; the chargeability signature may not define the potential size of the mineralized envelope; the anomalous chargeability may not be an indication on the porphyry potential of the project; the mineralized corridor may not host additional porphyry copper style mineralization; fluctuations in copper prices, demand, commodity prices, and currency exchange rates; conditions in the financial markets; the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275076

SOURCE: Copper Fox Metals Inc.