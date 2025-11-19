Sollar Machine plans to build a $9 million off-grid data center in Paraguay powered entirely by solar and batteries to deliver high-performance computing services for international clients, with a focus on AI.From pv magazine LatAm Rio de Janeiro-based Sollar Machine has announced an investment of about $9 million to build a data center in Paraguay that will operate independently of the national power grid. The facility will run on a PV system paired with battery storage and is designed to supply high-performance computing services to international clients, primarily in the artificial intelligence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...