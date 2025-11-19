Integrated within Climber RMS, the new feature automates revenue impact analysis to give hotels instant clarity on every group decision

Revenue Analytics, the leader in AI-powered revenue optimization, today announced the launch of Group Management, a powerful new feature within Climber RMS that brings advanced group evaluation to Climber users, redefining how hoteliers analyze and approve group quotes.

The new functionality leverages Revenue Analytics proven AI and revenue science to help hotels quickly assess group business value and make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

The launch builds on Revenue Analytics' strong track record of innovation across its hospitality portfolio, including N2Pricing, the company's flagship RMS, and the recent integration of advanced AI capabilities within Climber RMS. Together, these advancements expand Revenue Analytics' hospitality innovation portfolio and reinforce commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable revenue management solutions for hotels of every size and segment.

Serving over 10,000 hotels worldwide, including many of the most iconic names in hospitality, across more than 100 countries, Revenue Analytics combines two decades of expertise with modern AI innovation to redefine revenue management for a global customer base.

Group Management automates simulations, calculates precise revenue impact, and enables fast, data-driven decisions. With smart rate recommendations and side-by-side profitability comparisons, hotels can instantly assess whether accepting a group booking will truly drive value.

"Our goal is to eliminate guesswork and empower hoteliers with data that drives smarter, more profitable decisions," said Bill Brewster, CEO of Revenue Analytics. "By extending our proven group management intelligence to Climber RMS, we're giving more hotels the speed, confidence, and precision they need to drive profit."

Seamlessly integrated into Climber RMS, the new feature automates complex analyses that previously required time-consuming spreadsheets. The result: faster approvals, standardized quotes, and clearer insights into the real impact of each group booking on occupancy, revenue, and RevPAR.

Key Benefits:

Smarter, faster decisions powered by real-time on-the-books and forecast data.

Elimination of manual work no more spreadsheets or human errors.

Operational agility, freeing up revenue teams to focus on strategy.

Increased profitability by identifying and accepting only value-adding groups.

"At Climber, we've always believed revenue management intelligence should be simple and accessible," said Mário Mouraz, Founder of Climber. "This new Group Management capability takes that vision further, combining Revenue Analytics' AI-powered technology with Climber's agility to deliver faster, more confident decisions."

Group Management strengthens Revenue Analytics' connected ecosystem of revenue management solutions, which includes N2Pricing and Climber RMS. Together, these solutions serve the full spectrum of hospitality, from boutique hotels to global chains, providing the intelligence, speed, and profitability today's market demands.

To learn more, visit www.revenueanalytics.ai/industries/hospitality or www.climberrms.com.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics transforms complex data into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics.

Part of the Revenue Analytics product suite, Climber RMS is a cloud-based revenue management system helping boutique, independent, and regional hotel chains across Europe and Latin America maximize profitability. Its intelligent, automated platform replaces manual analysis with actionable pricing recommendations, enabling hoteliers to focus on what they do best delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn more at www.revenueanalytics.ai and www.climberrms.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119100295/en/

Contacts:

Abby O'Malley

561-523-6576

aomalley@revenueanalytics.com