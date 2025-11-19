Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions, today announced the release of the RT-SADE (Radiation-Tolerant Solar Array Drive Electronics), a next-generation microprocessor-based stepper motor controller engineered to deliver precision, reliability, and versatility for demanding spacecraft and defense applications. Designed for mission-critical motion control systems such as solar array drives, RT-SADE combines radiation-tolerant electronics, advanced fault management, and flexible configuration options to give customers superior performance and confidence in the harshest environments.

Built around a microprocessor and advanced circuitry rated to 30 krad total ionizing dose, RT-SADE ensures long-term durability and mission assurance for Low- to Medium-Earth Orbit (LEO/MEO) operations. Its modular, space-qualified design supports both two-phase and three-phase motor configurations, allowing integrators to adapt a single controller across diverse spacecraft architectures, reducing design complexity, qualification costs, and development time.

For users, this translates into simplified integration, flexible system design, and faster path to flight. The RT-SADE supports both discrete digital and RS-422 serial communication, with the option to operate them simultaneously for built-in redundancy and fault tolerance, ensuring continuous operation even in the event of single-interface failure. Operators benefit from single-step precision control for simple positioning or micro-stepping down to 1/256 increments for highly accurate alignment, delivering smoother motion, greater pointing precision, and improved payload performance.

The controller's serial telemetry interface provides real-time access to key data, including motor position, current, voltage, and temperature readings from thermistors and potentiometers. This built-in visibility allows users to monitor system health, detect anomalies early, and optimize motor performance throughout the mission. Dual watchdog subsystems and comprehensive fault management routines, including power-up and continuous background self-tests, ensure the controller remains available, even under extreme conditions, minimizing downtime and maximizing reliability.

With high-efficiency pulse-width modulation (PWM) drive circuitry, RT-SADE reduces power loss and thermal load, enabling lighter, cooler, and more efficient spacecraft power systems. Operating within -20°C to +60°C and surviving up to 15Grms vibration, it delivers consistent performance from launch to orbit. Weighing only 2.2lb (1.0kg) and drawing less than 1.5 amps at full load, it fits easily within modular open systems (MOSA) architectures, supporting both legacy and next-generation platforms across space, defense, UAV, and autonomous system applications.

"RT-SADE brings the precision and fault-tolerant performance our customers expect from Frontgrade, in a compact, flexible package ready for the next era of mission design," said Lorne Graves, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. "By combining radiation-tolerant engineering with intelligent control and built-in redundancy, we're helping customers achieve higher mission assurance with less complexity and risk."

With the introduction of RT-SADE, Frontgrade reinforces its commitment to delivering space-proven, high-reliability electronics that enable customers to operate smarter, safer, and longer, wherever their missions go. Learn more about Frontgrade's RT-SADE.

