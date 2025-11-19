Funding will facilitate strategic acquisitions and a growing US footprint, significantly enhancing its digital services for international and Irish clients

With 170 digital specialists across three continents, Granite to expand service offering post investment

Deal marks BGF's latest move in scaling Irish tech-enabled businesses

Granite appoints US industry expert Joy Marcus as Non-Executive Chair following an introduction through BGF's Talent Network

Granite, Ireland's largest independent digital specialist, today announces a $10 million investment in the business by investor BGF Ireland and the UK's most active growth capital investor. The funding will support Cork-headquartered Granite's expansion strategy, including acquisitions and international scaling, with a particular focus on the US market.

BGF's investment signals a significant vote of confidence in Ireland's digital sector and in Granite's proven growth model. The deal marks BGF's latest investment in scaling Irish tech-enabled businesses. As well as supporting business growth, the investment will enable Granite to continue to enhance its digital capabilities, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Founded in Cork in 2008, Granite has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative enterprise level digital solutions to many of Ireland's most prominent organizations. The company now operates across Cork, Dublin, Galway, Belfast, New York, and Dubai, with over 170 digital practitioners.

The investment is a catalyst for Granite to accelerate strategic acquisitions, significantly strengthen its enterprise service offering and deepen its presence in international markets. Granite has successfully completed eight acquisitions since 2020, accelerating revenue, capability and sector experience.

With a highly resilient business model built on long-term client partnerships, the company has consistently evolved to meet the growing complexity of modern digital experiences and the rising demand for transformation across all sectors.

Welcoming the investment, Joe Higgins, Investor at BGF, said, "Granite is a prime example of the kind of high-performing, founder-led business BGF looks to support. From its roots in Cork, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering digital excellence across Ireland and beyond. Our investment reflects our confidence in the team's ability to scale internationally, and we're excited to help unlock the next chapter of growth through strategic acquisitions and international expansion. As we continue to explore opportunities across Ireland's thriving tech sector, Granite represents the kind of ambition and capability we're keen to back."

Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite and EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 finalist, added, "The $10 million investment from BGF is an immediate and substantial investment back into our client partnerships. We are both expanding our geographic footprint in the US and accelerating our knowledge. Scaling in high-growth, competitive markets like the US and the Middle East is a necessity to stay ahead. The investment empowers us to scale our digital innovation and AI platforms globally and deepen our commitment to our Irish clients by ensuring they remain at the forefront of digital transformation and retain their competitive digital advantage."

Granite's early success in the US market, highlighted by its shortlisting for Best Large Agency of the Year at the 2025 US Agency Awards, underscores its ability to compete on a global stage. Building on a strong track record of integrating acquisitions, Granite is positioned to scale effectively while preserving its Irish heritage and client focus. With BGF's backing and sector expertise, the company will accelerate its global expansion and reinforce its leadership in delivering world-class digital services across all markets.

Granite has recently strengthened its executive board, appointing Joy Marcus as Non-Executive Chair. With extensive leadership experience across digital media and technology sectors, US-based Joy brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience. She has previously held executive roles at major organizations including Condé Nast, Time Warner, MTV Networks, Barnes Noble and DailyMotion.

Her deep operational background, strong track record in scaling digital businesses, and investment expertise will provide Granite with strategic insight, governance strength, and a powerful US-based network to support its next phase of expansion.

Joy takes over from current chair Alf Smiddy who has held the position since Granite was founded. Alf's leadership has helped get Granite to where it is today. The board would like to thank Alf for his many years of dedication.

Joy Marcus, incoming Non-Executive Chair, added, "I'm thrilled to join Granite at such an exciting stage in its growth, and to partner with BGF as we take the business to the next level. Granite has built an impressive reputation for digital innovation and client excellence, and now has a real opportunity to bring that expertise to a global audience. With strong leadership, deep technical capability, and BGF's strategic backing, the company is exceptionally well-positioned to expand its presence in the US and beyond."

Granite advisory was led by Ronan Murray, Peter Neville, John Slowey Peter Twomey in EY Cork, and Kieran Regan Ciara Flannery in Regan Wall. BGF was supported by Mark Mulcahy, Anthony Shiel, Gerry Vahey Nicole Hanlon in Forvis Mazars, Shaun O'Shea, Deirdre Cahill Rachel Leavy in Beauchamps, Joe Barnett in Rothschild Co, and Ifan Dafydd, Rupert Cookson Felix Gilliat-Smith in Armstrong TS.

The investment is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

