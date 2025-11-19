Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Launches $100 Billion AI Infrastructure Program

$100 Billion Investment Program to be Deployed Across the Full AI Value Chain

NVIDIA and KIA Will Each Join the Fund as Investors and Founding Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield today announced the launch of a $100 billion global AI Infrastructure program in partnership with NVIDIA and the Kuwait Investment Authority ("KIA").

Brookfield will anchor the program with the Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund ("BAIIF" or "the Fund"), which launches today with a target of $10 billion of equity commitments to invest in the backbone of artificial intelligence ("AI"). BAIIF has already received $5 billion of capital commitments from a select group of institutional and industry partners, including Brookfield, NVIDIA and KIA.

BAIIF, together with additional capital from its co-investors and prudent financing, will acquire up to $100 billion of AI infrastructure assets, deploying investment across every stage of the value chain-from energy and land to data centers and compute.

As one of the world's leading owners and operators of AI infrastructure assets, with over $100 billion already invested in digital infrastructure and clean power, Brookfield is uniquely positioned to deliver integrated infrastructure solutions and critical services required to power the next generation of AI.

Sikander Rashid, Head of AI Infrastructure at Brookfield, said: "AI is creating one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in history, comparable to the formation of the modern power grid and global telecom networks, but unfolding at a far greater pace and significantly larger scale. This buildout will require $7 trillion of capital in the next 10 years across the entire AI value chain including power, compute, data centres, and beyond. We are thrilled to formally launch our dedicated AI program in partnership with NVIDIA and others to deliver this infrastructure at speed, at scale, and to the highest standard for enterprises, technology firms, and sovereign governments."

"AI is transforming every industry, and like electricity, it will require every nation to build the infrastructure to power it. AI infrastructure demands land, power, and purpose-built supercomputers-and our partnership with Brookfield brings all of these elements together in a ready-to-deploy AI cloud," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We're thrilled that Radiant, Brookfield's AI cloud service, is building an NVIDIA GPU cloud based on the NVIDIA DSX blueprint to deliver Vera Rubin-ready AI infrastructure-fast to deploy and designed to scale with the world's growing intelligence needs."

Investing in the Infrastructure Underpinning the Growth of AI

BAIIF will focus on investing in the physical infrastructure assets that underpin the delivery of AI, across four verticals: AI Factories primarily built on NVIDIA's DSX Vera Rubin-ready reference design; dedicated behind-the-meter power solutions; compute infrastructure including integrated solutions tailored for governments and leading global enterprises; and strategic adjacencies and capital partnerships across the entire AI value chain. BAIIF will prioritize investments backed by highly creditworthy counterparties and contracted cash flows.

Seed Investments

Brookfield recently secured a seed AI infrastructure investment for the Fund with the announcement of a $5 billion framework agreement with Bloom Energy to install up to 1 GW of behind the meter power solutions for data centers and AI factories. Brookfield is launching Radiant, a new NVIDIA Cloud Partner, to provide full-stack AI services leveraging Brookfield's access to scaled infrastructure, including land, power and data centers around the world. Radiant will build AI factories based on NVIDIA DSX reference design to offer the fastest time to revenues and provide direct support to Brookfield's Sovereign AI programs. Brookfield has also announced landmark partnerships in France and Sweden to support their national AI ambitions with up to $30 billion of combined AI Infrastructure investment.

Notes

Read Brookfield's white paper, Building the Backbone of AI, here: www.brookfield.com/sites/default/files/documents/Brookfield_Building_the_Backbone_of_AI.pdf

